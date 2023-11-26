Apple Mac mini (M2, 2023) $499 $599 Save $100 Best Buy has two Mac mini models on sale for Cyber Monday, with the 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD model selling for $500. If you've been itching to experience Apple's M2 chip's power, this is the most affordable way to make it happen. $499 at Best Buy

Apple products are seeing all kinds of great deals for Cyber Monday. We've steep discounts on all of the popular devices like iPad and MacBook. However, the incredible deal few are talking about is the Mac mini. Currently, Best Buy has two Mac mini models on sale for $100 off the regular price. Whether you want the 128GB or 256GB versions, you get the speed and performance offered by Apple's M2 chip at a nice discount.

Why you should get the Mac mini

For the overall barrier to entry, the 256GB Mac mini is the easiest way to get into the M2 ecosystem, even at its full $600 price. However, with this deal from Best Buy, you can get in for $500, which is even more pleasant on the wallet.

Regarding the overall specs, the only difference between the two is the storage - the cheaper model comes with 256GB of space, and the more expensive one has 512GB. Otherwise, you get 8GB of RAM, the 10-core M2 chip with integrated graphics, and MacOS installed.

You'll need a monitor, mouse, and keyboard to use it, which will add to the price, but this is still the most budget-friendly way to get a Mac with an M2. Thankfully, we have all the guidance you need. First, pick up one of the best Mac keyboards. From there, give our best mouse guide a read to find one that fits your needs. And finally, our best monitor piece will guide you toward the right display.

We reviewed the M2-toting Mac mini and loved it, giving it a 4.5 out of 5. "The Mac mini maintains much of the appeal that it previously did, now boosted by the more affordable entry point, so if you're looking for an affordable desktop computer, the M2 Mac mini is perfectly placed to offer that," said Chris Hall in our review.

The biggest drawback is the lack of upgrade options that you'd get with a traditional desktop PC, which also makes this device more straightforward to use. You don't have to worry about opening the case to fix anything. You use the computer and enjoy. If something goes wrong, bring it to Apple and let them fix it.

