It's hard not to be impressed by Apple products, particularly their high-performing computers and tablets. The only downside is that their devices are often quite expensive. However, you're in luck because Apple MacBooks and iPads are currently on sale at Best Buy, including the most recent models. We don't usually see discounts this time of year, and if we do, it's typically only on previous models. So, if you've been thinking about investing in a new Apple MacBook or iPad, now might be the time, as you can save up to $300 and even get some bonus freebies, too.

Best Apple MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air 15 (2023) $999 $1299 Save $300 Apple's latest MacBook Air is bigger and better than ever before. The highly portable computer comes in a larger 15-inch screen size with a familiar lightweight design. The performance is just as impressive thanks to the M2 chip and battery life of up to 18 hours. It's hard to find a better all-around, everyday computer. $999 at Best Buy

By far the top deal is on the latest Apple MacBook Air (2023) at a $300 discount. It's available in 13.6-inch or 15-inch screen sizes, two RAM sizes (8GB or 16GB), and three storage capacities (256GB, 512GB, or 1TB). In addition to the super bright and vibrant liquid retina display screen, this sleek laptop is fast, efficient, and quiet, able to multitask with ease, all thanks to the powerful M2 chip.

However, you can also find discounts on MacBook Pro models and certified refurbished MacBooks, too:

Best Apple iPad deals

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen.) $450 $600 Save $150 Featuring fast M1-powered performance and versatile accessory compatibility in a sleek design, the latest Apple iPad Air is our pick for the best overall tablet. The features and functionality make it well worth the price, especially since all colors and storage sizes are $150 off right now. Plus, it comes with free three-month subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, and Apple TV+. $450 at Best Buy

Similarly, the best Apple iPad deal is the latest Apple iPad Air (5th Gen), being offered at a steep $150 discount right now with three free months of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, and Apple TV+.

This highly portable (and quite aesthetic) tablet works exceptionally well for both work and play, featuring fast M1-driven processing power, a vivid, anti-reflective liquid retina display screen, and an all-day battery life. Other handy features include touch ID, stereo speakers, and, of course, the capability to be used with the Apple Pencil 2 for note-taking, drawing, and more. The discount is available for both storage sizes (64 GB or 256 GB) and both connectivity types (Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi+Cellular).

While we love the Apple iPad Air, there are additional iPad models on sale at Best Buy right now.