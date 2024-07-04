Key Takeaways Apple's M5 processor should run both Macs and Apple Intelligence servers.

It's said to use advanced SoIC packaging with new molding technology.

The first M5 Macs could be out by the end of 2025.

Apple is switching to a dual-purpose focus with its upcoming M5 processor, aiming to power both Macs and the servers running Apple Intelligence, according to the Chinese-language Economic Daily, by way of DigiTimes. The chip is reportedly in small-scale trial production, using a more advanced SoIC (System on Integrated Chip) packaging technology created in tandem with long-time Apple partner TSMC. Beyond just exploiting 3D architecture, like existing SoICs, the M5 allegedly incorporates thermoplastic carbon fiber composite molding technology.

The significance of that last point is uncertain, but to date, most of Apple's M-series chips have been geared towards Macs. With Apple Intelligence slated to launch alongside iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sonoma this fall, the company may need future servers to be maximally efficient to cope with millions of generative AI prompts every day. Its current AI servers are believed to be equipped with the M2 Ultra, also found in the Mac Pro and higher-end versions of the Mac Studio.

Apple and TSMC's goal for the M5 is to have it enter mass production in 2025 and 2026, DigiTimes says. If so, the first M5 Macs will likely ship towards the end of 2025 rather than earlier, since Apple has yet to put the M4 in anything but 11- and 13-inch iPad Pros. The first M4 Macs are expected to arrive by the end of 2024, and could be announced as soon as Apple's September iPhone event.

What's so special about Apple's M-series chips?

The M series is optimized for Apple's various software platforms. They're more efficient at associated tasks than an AMD or Intel chip would be, which can mean speed boosts in some cases, and less memory usage in others. A knock-on benefit may be reduced power consumption, which is extremely important in the context of cloud servers. Apple datacenters are estimated to have consumed 2.344 billion kWh of electricity in 2023 alone, which is not only expensive but an obstacle to Apple's environmental sustainability goals. The company is going to have to ramp up its renewable power projects to support Apple Intelligence, and may be hoping that the M5 will take some of the edge off.

Over the decades, Apple has gradually brought more and more chip design in-house, even if it's reliant on firms like TSMC to actually manufacture parts. Some other examples include the A-series processors used in iPhones and iPads, and its W-, U-, and H-series wireless chips.