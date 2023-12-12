Key Takeaways iOS 17.2 update introduces Journal integration and camera upgrades, as well as optimizations for older iPhone models.

Qi2 charging, similar to Apple's MagSafe technology, offers faster charging output of 15W for older iPhones.

Third-party brands like Anker and Belkin are releasing Qi2 chargers, with Anker's MagGo Qi2 line supporting iPhone 13 and 14 models.

With the release of its newest software update, iOS 17.2, Apple has added a slew of new features, including Journal integration — providing users with a pocket-sized digital diary — and camera upgrades, along with further optimizations for the iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button. Perhaps one of the most exciting updates, however, is a hybrid hardware-software update to older-generation iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models.

While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro — both released earlier this fall — were among the first smartphones to feature Qi 2 charging, we weren't expecting older iPhones to reap the benefits of the new standard.

What exactly is Qi2 charging, and what does its implementation mean for iPhone users?

Qi2 charging, succeeding the current Qi charging standard, employs higher wattage in tandem with magnet-based charging, much like Apple's own MagSafe charging.

While the typical output for first-generation Qi charging is between 7.5W and 12W, resulting in more of a trickle-charge, Qi2 charging promises a 15W charging output — similar to Apple's MagSafe technology — and therefore a faster charge.

How is Qi2 charging different from Apple's MagSafe technology?

While Qi charging is typically more prominent for and familiar among Android users, iPhone users can now enjoy another wireless charging option without paying extra for Apple-certified MagSafe devices. Plus, Qi2 devices may even work at a faster and higher charging rate than those that are MagSafe compatible for those older models.

Best Qi2 chargers to look out for

While not available for immediate purchase, third-party brands such as Anker and Belkin have announced Qi2 chargers, with Anker even confirming that the new MagGo Qi2 line will officially support the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models, and presumably, we can expect other Qi2 certified chargers to follow suit. We'll be keeping an eye on when these products are officially available for purchase, but at IFA Berlin earlier this year, both brands teased a late 2023 or early 2024 release date.

Anker

Anker chargers are among the most popular, and for good reason. Making the list of some of our all-time favorite MagSafe chargers and battery packs, we're excited to see the ultra-fast Qi2 charging capabilities with the new line.

Anker MagGo Power Bank (6,600mAh) Similar to the best-selling Anker 622 MagSafe charger, this model will feature a kickstand and slim, seamless magnetic charging connectivity with Qi2 charging, of course.

Belkin

Making some of our top-iPhone accessory picks, Belkin is also a great choice for some amazing wireless charging tech.

BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand Announced at IFA earlier this fall, Belkin has created a convertible, multi-functional Qi-2 powered charger that can charge 7.5W phones up to 15W.

Great first-generation Qi chargers we recommend

The chargers above are great options to look out for, integrating the most recent technology, but below are some capable Qi-equipped chargers already available.

Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe Anker's 3-in-1 charging cube is compact, chargers 3 devices at once at a fairly stable pace, and one of the company's best-sellers. $150 at Amazon

Belkin Wireless Charger - Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Charging Pad Announced at IFA earlier this fall, Belkin has created a convertible, multi-functional Qi-2 powered charger that can charge 7.5W phones up to 15W. $15 at Amazon

For more on the new iPhone software update, make sure to check out our experience using the Journal app, its details on the Action Button translation, and even some Message improvements.