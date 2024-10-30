Key Takeaways Apple is getting ready to launch AI summaries of app reviews.

AI summaries will be updated frequently and help users make informed decisions on whether to download or purchase an app.

There is no word on when the feature will launch, but it is already in the App Store API.

Apple Intelligence has arrived, and it brings a lot of new AI features to the iPhone , iPad and Mac . One of those features is text summarization which summarizes text in Safari, as well as your notifications.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple is planning to bring this same feature to the App Store. Summarization in the App Store will give browsers an AI summary of app reviews, similar to the AI review summaries currently on Amazon.

The new feature could be coming very soon

The new AI summarization system will work by taking into account all user reviews on an app and create a summary of them highlighting "the most common customer feedback." According to an unlisted App Store article 9to5Mac was able to view, the AI summaries of reviews will be updated every time new reviews are added.

If an AI summary of reviews isn't the greatest or not helpful, developers can request a review of it, and Apple will intervene if necessary.

The whole purpose behind this new feature is to make it easier to identify when an app isn't living up to its expectations. Users will be able to see through an AI summary of reviews whether the App is delivering what developers said it would, and if the user should download or purchase it.

There is no word on when this new feature will go live, but the code for it is already in the App Store API, so it could be sooner rather than later. For an app to get AI review summaries, it has to be available in "select countries and regions" as well as hit a certain threshold of reviews.