After months of leaks and rumors, Apple has officially unveiled its new iPhone SE , which has been renamed the iPhone 16e.

The phone's design is similar to the iPhone 14, incorporating a notch rather than Dynamic Island seen on the iPhone 16 . The iPhone 16e is equipped with Apple’s A18 chipset, which enables full compatibility with Apple Intelligence , Apple’s suite of AI features. The phone's back features a single 48-megapixel camera, a compromise from the two rear cameras on the iPhone 16.

The iPhone 16e is a mid-range device aimed at budget-conscious consumers. The 128GB model starts at $600, $200 cheaper than the 128GB iPhone 16, which starts at $800. The phone is available in two matte colorways: black and white. The iPhone 16e is available for pre-order starting February 21, and launches February 28.

"iPhone 16e packs in the features our users love about the iPhone 16 lineup, including breakthrough battery life, fast performance powered by the latest-generation A18 chip, an innovative 2-in-1 camera system, and Apple Intelligence," Apple said in a press release. "We're so excited for iPhone 16e to complete the lineup as a powerful, more affordable option to bring the iPhone experience to even more people."

Goodbye SE, hello 16e

The iPhone 16e has Apple's first in-house designed modem

With the launch of the iPhone 16e, Apple has officially retired the home button on its devices. The third-generation iPhone SE was the final product to feature a home button with Touch ID, and now the 16e has taken its place in Apple’s iPhone lineup. The iPhone 16e sports a notch design and includes a 12-megapixel front-facing camera that enables Face ID. Additionally, the new phone is equipped with the Apple C1, marking the first modem in an iPhone created by Apple itself. Traditionally, Apple has used Qualcomm modems in its smartphones.

The iPhone 16e has a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 2352 x 1170 pixel resolution. This is a vast improvement from the previous third-generation iPhone SE, which had a 4.7-inch LCD screen with a 1334 x 750 pixel resolution. The phone has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. Apple is also touting the phone's battery life, saying it has "the best battery life ever on a 6.1-inch iPhone." Apple claims the iPhone 16e lasts up to 26 hours during video playback, and that the battery lasts six hours longer than the iPhone 11 and 12 hours longer than past generations of the iPhone SE.

It is disappointing to see the iPhone 16e starting at $600 instead of $500, like the third-generation iPhone SE at launch. While this isn't surprising, considering the phone's specs and features, it would’ve been nice to see. Nevertheless, the iPhone 16e will allow budget-conscious consumers to access Apple's latest iPhone features, such as Apple Intelligence, at a price that isn’t too exorbitant.