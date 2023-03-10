There have been a multitude of rumours surrounding the next generation of the entry-level Apple iPhone SE. Some suggest the device won't be happening at all, while others are very much adamant the fourth gen model is in the works and will arrive in 2024.

We've rounded up everything we've heard on the next iPhone SE so far to give you an idea of what you can expect from the next model and when we might see it, if indeed it exists at all.

March/April 2024?

The Apple iPhone SE (3rd generation) was announced on 18 March 2022, which followed on from the second generation that was revealed on 24 April 2020. The first generation of the device meanwhile, was announced at the end of March 2016.

It's therefore expected that any forthcoming iPhone SE model would appear in the Spring rather than the Fall when the flagship iPhone models are typically revealed. With a four year gap, followed by a two year gap, it would be surprising to see a new iPhone SE in 2023.

Most rumours point towards the iPhone SE being released in 2024 so for now, we will be pencilling in March or April 2024 for the launch of the fourth generation model. That's if it appears at all seeing as we mentioned, some rumours have suggested it had been cancelled.

When it comes to price, the iPhone SE is the cheapest model within the iPhone lineup. That includes against older iPhone models that are still sold by Apple, like the iPhone 12.

The third generation iPhone SE starts at $429 in the US and £449 in the UK. We'd love to see the fourth generation model go under the $400/£400 mark, though we suspect it's more likely to cost around the same as its predecessor, or a little more.

Apple iPhone SE 4 design

Notch design

No Home Button

Rounded edges?

The Apple iPhone SE (third generation) featured an identical design to its predecessor, as well as the original model. It's therefore most definitely time for an upgrade. If Apple were to stick with the same design again for the fourth generation model, you'd be talking about a design that was 10 years old.

Thankfully, most rumours point towards the next generation of iPhone SE featuring the same design as the iPhone XR, which launched in 2018. The design of the XR isn't too dissimilar from the current iPhone 14, though the newer models have flat edges over round and a smaller notch at the top.

It's also rumoured the iPhone 15 models will move to the Dynamic Island cutout featured on the iPhone 14 Pro models, which would mean that while the flagship iPhone models could move away from the notch we've seen since the iPhone X in 2017 entirely, the iPhone SE moves to adopting it, differentiating it as the entry-level model. It's of course not confirmed, but we would love to see a move away from the large bezels at the top and bottom of the iPhone SE's display, as well as the Home Button.

It's expected the iPhone SE (2024) will have waterproofing to some degree, likely IP67 again instead of the iPhone 14's IP68 but we would expect to see Face ID if the XR's design is featured given this would remove the Home Button with Touch ID.

Apple iPhone SE 4 display

6.1-inch

OLED

True Tone, Haptic Touch

Based on the rumours, the iPhone SE (2024) is said to be coming with a 6.1-inch display, which is the same size as what was offered on the iPhone XR, but also the same size as what is offered on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro. It's also a big jump up from the 4.7-inch screen offered on the iPhone SE (third generation).

The iPhone XR had an LCD display rather than OLED, but it has been claimed in reports that the next generation iPhone SE will adopt an OLED screen. If true, you'll get deeper blacks and punchier colours than LCD, which would be good to see on the entry-model, especially as the first time we saw OLED on the flagship models was the iPhone 12.

The third generation iPhone SE has features like True Tone on board, as well as a P3 colour gamut so we'd expect both these on board the new model. It's possible we might see a HDR peak brightness increase given the third generation model tops out at 625nits, but we don't expect to see features like ProMotion given that's not even not the standard flagship iPhone models yet.

Apple iPhone SE 4 specs

A16 chip?

In-house 5G modem

When it comes to what's under the hood, the iPhone SE (fourth generation) it's not yet clear what chipset the device will run on. It's possible it could be the A16 chip, which we expect to see in the standard iPhone 15 models. The iPhone 15 Pro models will likely have the A17 chip for 2023.

Rumours have suggested the device will feature an in-house 5G modem though, rather than one supplied by Qualcomm, and that this will be the first time Apple uses an in-house built 5G modem.

In terms of storage, we would love to see the base model as 128GB instead of 64GB like the iPhone SE (2022) but there are currently no rumours on what we might see here.

Apple iPhone SE 4 cameras

Dual lens?

The Apple iPhone SE (2022) featured a single rear camera, despite many rumours suggesting it would move to a dual sensor offering like iPhone 11 introduced, and like we see on the standard iPhone 14 models.

For now, no rumours have detailed what camera specifications the next iPhone SE (2024) will deliver, but we are keeping everything crossed for a dual-rear setup and the addition of an ultra-wide sensor.

Apple iPhone SE 4 (2024) rumours: What's happened?

This is everything we have heard so far about the Apple iPhone SE 4.

7 March 2023: iPhone SE 4 to reportedly come with 6.1-inch OLED display, released in 2024

A report from Korea claimed one of China's biggest display manufacturers, BOE, is gearing up to supply OLED panels for the iPhone SE 4. It's claimed it will come with a 6.1-inch OLED screen for the first time.

28 February 2023: Apple iPhone SE 4 in the works with OLED display and iPhone 14 design, says analyst

Ming-Chi Kuo reversed his initial claims that Apple has ditched plans for a fourth-gen SE and now says that it's back on. In a series of tweets, he added that the iPhone SE 4 will be the most fully-featured model yet with Apple's first in-house baseband chip and an OLED display.

9 January 2023: Apple iPhone SE cancelled, according to analyst and supply chain

Ming-Chi Kuo claimed sources within the supply chain have been told by Apple that it will no longer proceed with a fourth-generation version of the entry-level iPhone. He also said this would likely mean Qualcomm would continue to be the 5G modem provider for the iPhone 16 as Apple wouldn't be able to test it in the iPhone SE prior.

21 December 2022: There might not be an iPhone SE refresh in 2024

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he believes the ipHone SE 4 will be cancelled or delayed, because of poor shipments of low-end iPhone models.

10 October 2022: Apple's next iPhone SE might finally drop the Home button, look more like XR

MacRumors ran an interview with Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young in which he claimed the iPhone SE 4 will come with a 6.1-inch display and have a notch.

Previously Young had claimed the device would feature a display running between 5.7 and 6.1 inches in size with a hole-shaped cutout for the camera.

31 August 2022: Next Apple iPhone SE could be a rebadged iPhone XR

Jon Prosser and the Geared Up Podcast (via AppleTrack) claimed the next iPhone SE will essentially be a rebranded iPhone XR. It's said to expect a 6.1-inch display with Face ID, a 12-megapixel rear camera and an IP67 water and dust resistance.