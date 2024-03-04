Key Takeaways Apple unveiled new colors for iPhone cases and watchbands, with spring-like hues including Soft Mint, Sunshine, and Pink.

The new Hermès bands come in similar colors but are pricier, starting at $350 and with longer shipping times.

Apple also announced updated MacBook Air models, and we expect new iPad Pro and iPad Air models coming soon.

Bright and early Monday morning, Apple announced an updated MacBook Air lineup that added its M3 processor to its most popular laptops. What Apple didn't announce was it also released several new colors for some of its most popular accessories. Those accessories? The Silicone Case for the iPhone, along with most of its Apple Watch band models. Notably missing from the list of bands with a new color or design is any of the Apple Watch Ultra bands, which is undoubtedly a bummer for Apple Watch Ultra users.

Related 5 changes in Apple's 2024 MacBook Air models Faster performance, improved Wi-Fi, and a fingerprint-free Midnight color are just a few things to care about.

As far as the new Silicone Case colors go, Apple frequently updates its case lineup with new colors to match the time of year. As such, the new colors are very spring-like and include Soft Mint, Sunshine, Light Blue, and Pink. Here's what they look like:

Apple/Pocket-lint

You can order the new colors from Apple right now, with deliveries starting as soon as Wednesday, March 6.

Apple did not release any new colors for its somewhat controversial FineWoven cases that people either love or hate.

In addition to new iPhone case colors, Apple also released new Apple Watch bands with matching colors to the iPhone cases. The new colors are available for the Braided Solo Loop Band, Sport Band, and the Sport Loop. Here's what some of those look like:

Apple/Pocket-lint

Apple's already taking orders for the new watchband colors, with delivries or instore pickup starting Wednesday, March 6.

Finally, Apple also released new Hermès bands in similar colors and designs, with pricing starting at $350 for any of those high-end watch bands. They sure look nice, but yikes, that price. Here's another glimpse:

Apple/Pocket-lint

The new Hermes bands aren't as readily available as the iPhone cases and less expesnive watchbands. For instance, the Hermès Bleu Céleste/Écru Toile H Single Tour won't ship until the last week of April or early May if ordered right now.

Outside of the new MacBook Air models and new colors for iPhone cases and watchbands, we're still expecting Apple to announce new iPad Pro models, new iPad Air models, as well as new iPad accessories such as a new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

One other springtime announcement Apple has traditionally made is a new color of the latest iPhone model. For instance, last year it was a yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.

There haven't been any leaks or rumors about a new color for the iPhone 15, but I wouldn't be surprised if we see a new color announced at some point this month. Last year, Apple unveiled the yellow iPhone the second week of March.