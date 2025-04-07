Summary Apple may introduce a "bold new Pro model" for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027.

Don't expect a drastic redesign for the iPhone 17 Pro, contrary to rumors of a two-tone design.

Apple's smart hub could be delayed until 2026, and Apple is also assessing tariffs and may adjust iPhone prices to mitigate impacts.

Tariffs are currently a significant concern , prompting companies worldwide, including Apple -- one of the largest smartphone makers -- to brace for possible impacts. The true effects of the Trump Administration's global reciprocal tariffs on consumer prices, both online and in stores, are still being assessed. However, there is increasing speculation that these tariffs may influence the cost of the iPhone .

Amidst the ongoing discussions about tariffs, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also provided new updates on Apple's ambitious plans for its 20th anniversary iPhone. Additionally, there is news on Apple's much-anticipated smart home hub , and insights on the expected design of the iPhone 17 Pro . Plus, an assessment of the implications of tariffs on Apple's iPhone.

4 20th Anniversary iPhone

Apple reportedly has "bold" plans

The year 2027 will mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. Steve Jobs first took to the stage in 2007 to reveal the iPhone, and since then, it has evolved into one of the most advanced and popular devices on the planet. Gurman reports that Apple is planning "a major shake-up" to celebrate the iPhone's 20th anniversary, including a "bold new Pro model that makes more extensive use of glass."

A new foldable iPhone is also expected to be released in 2027. Reportedly, Apple plans to release its first foldable iPhone in 2026, so it's unclear if this