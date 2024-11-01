Key Takeaways iPhone 17 models could have ProMotion displays with LTPO technology for a smoother, faster experience.

LTPO technology allows for higher variable refresh rates while reducing power consumption.

The iPhone 17 and the "iPhone 17 Air" could be the first base-level iPhones with ProMotion, potentially improving user experience.

Once you use a high refresh rate display, it's difficult to go back. Whether it's your monitor or phone screen, going from 60Hz to 120Hz is game-changing. Everything just feels smoother, and your device is zippier than ever before. Now, it's rumored Apple is finally bringing ProMotion, its high adaptive refresh rate technology, to the base-level iPhone 17 and the rumored "iPhone 17 Air."

According to industry sources cited by South Korea's ETNews, all four iPhone 17 models coming next year will come equipped with low-power LTPO displays ( via 9to5Mac). While the ETNews' report doesn't specifically mention ProMotion, the use of LTPO technology suggests the iPhone 17 lineup will support ProMotion with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz.

The display technology in question here, LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide), is a backpanel for OLED screens. It allows for a higher variable refresh rate while reducing battery consumption thanks to its low power. The result is a smoother iPhone experience that doesn't kill your phone's battery life.

Related The iPhone 16 offers nearly everything I want from a phone Apple's base iPhone is a solid, all-around device that really should feature a 120Hz refresh rate display.

ProMotion has been around since 2017

One of the iPhone 16's biggest cons is its lack of ProMotion

ProMotion first made its debut on the iPad Pro in 2017. In 2021, it finally arrived on the iPhone with the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. So far, ProMotion has only made its way to pro iPhones. The new iPhone 16 is an amazing phone with several Pro-like features, but the one thing holding it back from true greatness is its lack of a higher refresh rate screen.

If the rumors are true, the iPhone 17 will be the first base-level iPhone to get ProMotion. iPhones with ProMotion have a much smoother-looking display when scrolling, using apps, and watching video content. After first experiencing ProMotion myself on my iPhone 14 Pro , I don't think I can ever use an iPhone without it again.

The iPhone 17 series is also rumored to feature Apple's first in-house Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chips, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who posted the news on X. It's also rumored to have Apple's own 5G modem, which the company will reportedly feature in the iPhone SE 4 next year.

The iPhone 17 series is expected to be announced in September 2025, so there's still a lot of time between now and then. With this in mind, the tech giant's plans could change in the coming months.