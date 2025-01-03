Summary Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air could be just 6.25m thick, making it the slimmest iPhone ever.

The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be similarly priced to the iPhone 16 Plus.

Samsung is also reportedly working on its own thin smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Slim.

With 2024 in the rearview mirror, the rumor mill is already in full swing about what the iPhone 17 series has in store for us later this year. The most significant change in the iPhone lineup expected in 2025 is the addition of the iPhone 17 Air -- which could be Apple's thinnest iPhone yet.

A new report from South Korea's Sisa Journal states that Apple aims to make the iPhone 17 Air just 6.25mm thick (translated via Google Translate). If true, that would make it the thinnest iPhone ever, besting the iPhone 6's thickness of 6.9mm. Previous leaks have suggested the iPhone 17 Air would be around 6mm thick, with one leak suggesting it could be as low as 5mm (via MacRumors).

The report also states that the iPhone 17 Air will be similar in price to the iPhone 16 Plus, which starts at $899 in the US. The Air could replace the Plus model in Apple's iPhone lineup.

Apple isn't the only one working on a slim phone

Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy S25 Slim later this year

2025 will likely be the year of slim smartphones. Aside from the iPhone 17 Air, Samsung is reportedly working on a Galaxy S25 Slim. However, it's unclear if the device will be shown off at Samsung's upcoming Unpacked Event. Rumors suggest the device could launch in mid-2025.

The Galaxy S25 Slim's thickness will reportedly be in the mid-6mm range, close to the iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 16 is 7.88mm thick, so if the iPhone 17 Air is 6.25mm, it would be about 20 percent thinner. It’s possible the Galaxy S25 Slim could be 1mm thinner than the Galaxy S24, which is 7.6mm thick.

Other leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Air will have a standard A19 chipset, 8GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence, a 6.6-inch display, and feature Apple's in-house-designed 5G modem. Compared to the Pro model iPhones, the Air will reportedly have some compromises to maintain its thin and light design, such as having one 48-megapixel rear camera. Let's hope that if the iPhone 17 Air is as thin as the leaks suggest, it doesn’t bend like the iPhone 6 did in 2014.