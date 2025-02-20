Apple's latest midrange handset iPhone 16e Apple’s new iPhone 16e is aimed at users on a budget, sporting many popular iPhone features while being priced much lower than its flagship counterpart, the iPhone 16. $600 at Apple

Apple has finally unveiled its latest midrange smartphone , the iPhone 16e, following CEO Tim Cook's tease of the announcement on X late last week. Serving as a spiritual successor to the iPhone SE line we've come to know and love, the 16e offers much of the flagship iPhone 16 experience in a somewhat stripped-back package.

"iPhone 16e joins the iPhone 16 lineup, featuring the fast performance of the A18 chip, Apple Intelligence, extraordinary battery life, and a 48-megapixel 2-in-1 camera system -- all at an incredible value," says Apple in a press release.

With its palatable price tag, the all-new iPhone 16e appears to offer pretty great value on the surface. Here's the lowdown on how Apple's latest mid-range handset compares with the existing base iPhone 16 , which released back in September of last year.

Price, specs, and availability

The essentials



Apple iPhone 16e Apple iPhone 16 Brand Apple Apple SoC A18 (3nm) A18 (3nm) Display 6.1-inch 2352 x 1170 pixel resolution Super Retina XDR, 1,200 nits, 60Hz 6.1-inch 2556 x 1179 pixel resolution Super Retina XDR, 2000 nits, 60Hz Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Ports USB-C USB-C Front camera 12-megapixel (wide) 12-megapixel, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6", PDAF RAM 8GB 8GB Operating System iOS 18 iOS 18 Rear camera 48-megapixel (wide) 48-megapixel, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56", 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultra-wide), 0.7µm, dual pixel PDAF Others Action Button Camera Control, Action Button, MagSafe Dimensions 2.81 x 5.78 x 0.31-inches (71.5 x 146.7 x 7.8mm) 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31-inches (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8mm) Colors Black, White Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine Display type OLED OLED Weight 5.88 oz (167g) 6 oz (170g) IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price $600 $800 Release February 28, 2025 September 20, 2024

Apple launched the standard iPhone 16 alongside the rest of the iPhone 16 lineup -- the 16 Plus, the 16 Pro, and the 16 Pro Max -- back in September of last year. Serving as the entry model of the flagship series, the iPhone 16 is priced at an MSRP of $800, and ships with a 128GB base storage configuration.

The all-new iPhone 16e, meanwhile, is priced at $600 for an equivalent 128GB of base storage, which is a full $200 less expensive than its non-lettered sibling. Both devices are configurable in 256GB and 512GB internal storage SKUs, with no option for 1TB on either of the two handsets.

In terms of availability, both devices are on equal footing in the US. Once the iPhone 16e hits the market on February 16, both devices will be readily available for purchase across major wireless carrier stores, big box retailers, and e-commerce sites like Amazon.

Design and build

Both handsets clearly share design DNA

Pocket-lint / Apple

Physically speaking, the iPhone 16e and the iPhone 16 share a similar design language and bill of materials. Both handsets feature aluminum side rails, soft-touch glass rear panels, glossy front-facing display panels, IP68 water and dust resistance , and an overall angular look and feel.

The iPhone 16e is available only in basic black and white colorways, which is disappointing.

Peering a little closer, there are some subtler design differences worth noting. The iPhone 16e's rear is flanked by a single camera sensor, in contrast to the 16's dual-lens array. The 16e's front side features the tried-and-true 'notch' design for housing the selfie camera and Face ID sensors, whereas the vanilla 16 employs the sleeker Dynamic Island and features moderately thinner display bezels.

The iPhone 16e is available only in basic black and white colorways, which is disappointing -- the regular iPhone 16 can be had in the much more exciting flavors of pink, teal, and ultramarine.

Display

There's a lot of feature parity on the screen tech front, but neither panel is particularly impressive

Pocket-lint / Apple

Apple has outfitted both the iPhone 16e and the iPhone 16 with relatively similar displays. Both handsets ship with panels that measure 6.1-inches diagonally, utilize OLED tech, and run at (an impressively lousy) 60Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 16's 2556 x 1179 pixel resolution slightly bests that of the 16e's 2532 x 1170 screen, and the former's 2,000 nits of peak brightness outshines the 1,200 nits of the latter device by a fairly small degree.

Unfortunately, Apple has neglected to incorporate always-on display tech into either unit -- you'll need to pony up for an iPhone Pro model for the luxury of an always-running Standby Mode experience.

Internals

Both models are powerhouses capable of on-device AI processing