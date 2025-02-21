Summary Apple has confirmed the C1 modem is not the reason for the iPhone 16e lacking MagSafe support.

The iPhone 16e is a powerful mid-range smartphone. However, one of the most glaring shortcomings of the device that quickly became apparent is its lack of MagSafe support .

At first, it was presumed that Apple likely cut MagSafe to reduce manufacturing costs. However, since the phone features Apple's new C1 modem, rumors spread that MagSafe was excluded from the 16e because it impacted Apple C1's performance.

Apple has shut down that rumor, confirming to Macworld that the Apple C1 "is not responsible" for the iPhone 16e's lack of MagSafe. A case accessory manufacturer also confirmed to Pocket-lint that the rumor that the Apple C1 modem was the culprit was "indeed false."

This means Apple's exclusion of MagSafe is likely due to cost-cutting for the phone. However, the decision to exclude it is a bit puzzling, considering MagSafe has been a prominent part of the iPhone lineup since 2020, when the iPhone 12 series launched. If you want an iPhone 16e but are worried about the lack of MagSafe, there might be a simple solution.

A MagSafe compatible case will do the trick

The iPhone 16e supports up to 7.5W of Qi wireless charging

The easiest workaround for getting MagSafe on the iPhone 16e is by purchasing a case that is MagSafe compatible. Lots of case manufacturers have already started to announce MagSafe case offerings for the iPhone 16e, including Spigen, dbrand, and Mous.

While the iPhone 16e supports wireless charging, without native MagSafe support, it might not reach its full 7.5W wireless charging speed, due to imperfect registration depending on how it is placed on the charger. A case accessory manufacturer who has an iPhone 16e confirmed to Pocket-lint that with its MagSafe case on the iPhone 16e to ensure correct alignment, they were able to get its full 7.5W Qi wireless charging speed.

So there you have it. Is the Apple C1 responsible for the exclusion of MagSafe on the iPhone 16e? No. Can you still get MagSafe with the help of a case? Yes. However, the 7.5W wireless charging speed on the iPhone 16e is noticeably slower than the iPhone 16's 25W wireless charging. But, if you only find yourself plugging in your phone the majority of the time, this won't be much of a dealbreaker. The iPhone 16e is available for pre-order now, and launches February 28.