People are still enjoying their iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models and we're expecting the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro later this year. Now we're starting to hear new rumors about what comes next - the iPhone 16. Or in particular, the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

According to this latest rumor Apple has big plans for the biggest and best of its 2024 iPhones. Those plans include a new, more capable zoom lens that will improve upon the periscope camera that we already expect to debut in the iPhone 15 Pro Max that will arrive in the next few months. If the report is accurate, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will up Apple's photography game yet further.

Zoom zoom

The information comes via Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, a name that is well known in the Android community for leaking information about unannounced products and features. Their Weibo post was spotted by MacRumors and suggests that Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a so-called "super" or "ultra" telephoto camera system capable of new levels of zoom.

Such cameras are often capable of focal lengths of more than 300mm which would be a huge improvement over the iPhone 14 Pro's 77mm focal length. The result would be pin-sharp shots of distant subjects while a more natural bokeh effect would also improve the iPhone's portrait photography capabilities as well.

With Apple thought to be bringing the iPhone 15 Pro Max's periscope lens to the iPhone 16 Pro, giving the iPhone 16 Pro Max an improved zoom capability would continue to differentiate its most expensive iPhone -- giving people a good reason to opt for the best iPhone over its smaller cousin.

The same Weibo post also suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a 12% larger camera sensor that measures 1/1.14 inches in size. For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max both boast a 1/1.28-inch sensor.

Apple of course isn't likely to announce the iPhone 16 Pro Max until September of 2024, so we're a long way away from any of this being confirmed. But if true, it's further proof that Apple sees the Pro Max iPhones as the best for photographers and will give them all the new features first. Could that also back up previous claims that Apple is considering a name change to iPhone Ultra as well?