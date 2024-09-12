Key Takeaways For the average user, the iPhone 16 Pro line offers only incremental improvements.

New features like the Camera Control button directly target professionals and content creators.

Major new features are part of iOS 18, but not the iPhone 16 Pro specifically.

With Apple's release schedule for its products, there always comes a time when you need to ask yourself, "does this new device offer enough new features to make it worth upgrading to?" If it's been a while since you've purchased a new iPhone, the company has a solid record of offering enough new features that the answer is typically a resounding "yes." However, that question is not as simple if you already have an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max.

For those who need to be on the cutting edge, the good news is the iPhone 16 Pro's design features a revamped button layout thanks to its new Camera Control input (this button is also available on the iPhone 16).

Most of the iPhone 16 Pro's new features are part of iOS 18

If you have an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, you're already getting the best of the upgrade

If you really paid attention to what Apple billed as the iPhone 16 Pro's main offerings, you likely noticed something a bit disappointing. While there are a lot of really cool features coming as part of Apple Intelligence, most are also making their way to the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. There's a long list of features coming to the new iPhone 16 models and the iPhone 15 Pro/iPhone 15 Pro Max, including the following:

Writing Tools to enhance your writing across all sorts of different apps.

Priority notifications, which appear at the top of your notification list.

Hitting the record button in the Notes or Phone app to get an audio recording with a transcript.

Apple Intelligence-powered image features.

Generating emoji directly from the keyboard with text prompts.

Image Wand.

Siri improvement thanks to ChatGPT integration.

The redesigned Photos app.

These features are all part of iOS 18 rather than the iPhone 16 Pro specifically. Yes, if you have an older phone, you won't get access to them, and if you don't have an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max yet, then you've already missed out on them since Apple discontinued last year's devices shortly after revealing the iPhone 16 series (you can likely still find the iPhone 15 Pro/iPhone 15 Pro Max at carriers and other retailers).

The question is whether those things are enough to get you to pay another $1,000 to upgrade or whether it might be worth waiting until next fall for whatever the iPhone 17 has to offer.

That isn't to say that the iPhone 16 Pro doesn't offer new features. Of course, there's the new Camera Control button and a slightly larger screen size. The question is whether those changes are enough to get you to pay another $1,000 to upgrade or whether it might be worth waiting until next fall for whatever the iPhone 17 Pro has to offer next year.

The new camera features are designed for content creators

Does the average user need cinematic slow-motion video?

There are several new features that someone who makes their living making content will love when it comes to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. One of the coolest features related to shooting video and audio is the ability to focus on different aspects of dialogue. There's no doubt there are all sorts of things that can be done with this, even if you're not a professional content creator.

Shooting a video with your family and friends and being able to focus on what the subjects at the front are saying makes for a much nicer keepsake. But it's also a feature that will almost certainly only be used every once in a while. I feel the same way about the Camera Control button that makes shooting pictures and video easier.

Features like 120fps 4K video with Doby Vision, 24fps footage, and frame-by-frame color grading all directly target this specific audience.

There are people out there who have a use for every single feature the latest iPhone has to offer -- they're professionals. Their jobs rely on making sure that a photo is just a little bit sharper and that their video footage is properly color graded. Everyone else is likely better off waiting until next year or upgrading to the base-level iPhone 16.

For those who rely on camera quality in order to make a living, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro's more advanced camera features will likely be very helpful. Features like 120fps 4K video with Doby Vision, 24fps footage, and frame-by-frame color grading all directly target this specific audience. There are absolutely reasons to upgrade, even for people who already have the iPhone 15 Pro, but the average user is likely better off waiting another year before upgrading or opting for the standard iPhone 16.