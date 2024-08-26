Key Takeaways Apple's September event confirmed for September 9.

iPhone 16 hardware keynote expected with new iPhones and Apple Watch updates.

AirPods likely to be refreshed with ANC and new charging case expected, too.

Apple's long-awaited iPhone 16 hardware keynote has been officially scheduled for Sept. 9, slightly ahead of the previously reported date of Sept. 10 by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman Themed 'It's Glowtime,' the event promises major updates, including refreshes to both the Apple Watch and AirPods lineup, and will be broadcast live from Apple Park at 1pm ET/10am PT, with invitations already sent out to media and influencers.

This year's lineup includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The base models are widely expected to feature the Action Button, previously an exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models.

Related Ultra, Slim, Air, Fold: All the iPhone variants Apple is rumored to be working on Apple still struggles to find the right fourth phone for its lineup and several experimental designs are reportedly in development.

New iPhone models likely to feature A18

Leaked renders show bigger screen sizes for Pro models, too

Next-generation A18 processors within the new iPhone models are also a safe bet, as well as the now customary emphasis on year-over-year camera improvements. More details or demos of Apple Intelligence, the company's in-house AI software suite, would also make logical sense to be featured at this event.

Leaked CAD renders indicate that the Pro models -- the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max -- will be bigger this year, in order to accommodate larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. The non-Pro models are expected to remain the same size as last year's handsets.

Related Europe is about to get an iOS feature we’ve all been waiting for An easy way to swap your default apps in iOS is on the way, but it's regrettably only for the European market at this time.

Apple's peripheral lineup refresh expected

New Apple Watch and AirPods models anticipated with iPhone 16

The Apple Watch Series 10 is widely expected to be unveiled at the iPhone 16 event, and we might also receive refreshes to the Watch SE and Watch Ultra models as well. Rumors point towards visual changes in the new vanilla Apple Watch, which might feature a more squared-off appearance to better match the iPhone's design language.

We're also long due for an AirPods refresh, and thankfully, all rumors point to the fourth generation of the company's wireless earbuds launching on Sept. 9. The once AirPods Pro-exclusive active noise cancelation (ANC) might finally be making its way to the base model, and an updated USB-C charging case is also expected.

Just like the leaves changing color each fall, Apple’s September iPhone keynotes are a dependable annual tradition. Apple has now announced its next hardware event, and Pocket-lint plans to cover it live, bringing you the latest breaking news as it happens.