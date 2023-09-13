Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple iPhone 15 Plus Is bigger always better? The iPhone 15 Plus is the bigger version of the standard iPhone 15. Both of which gain new camera features, the Dynamic Island and a USB-C port. Pros Great colors Dynamic Island comes to all models Longer battery life Cons All of your Lightning cables are now useless $899 at Apple

Apple just announced the 2023 iPhone lineup, once again consisting of four different models. There are two base phones in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and two premium models in the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. If you have your eye on the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus, it can be hard to decide. They look very much alike, only one is bigger. But what else is different? Is there anything unique about the bigger one? What about the smaller one?

Truth is, these are very similar phones and the decision between the two boils down to same very basic questions. Below I'll walk you through the similarities and differences and help you make a decision about which one is right for you.

Price, specs & availability

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available to preorder starting Friday September 15. Deliveries along with in-store availability will begin one week later on Friday September 22. The iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the 128GB model, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899 for the same amount of storage. You can get 256GB or 512GB of storage for either model for an extra fee.

Below are the spec tables for the two devices for you to glance over.



Apple iPhone 15 Plus Apple iPhone 15 SoC Apple A16 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic Display 6.7in, OLED, 2796 x 1290, 460ppi, 2000 nits peak 6.1in, OLED, 2556 x 1179, 460ppi, 2000 nits peak Storage 128, 256, 512GB 128, 256, 512GB Battery 26 hours, 50% in 30 mins 20W wired, 15W MagSafe, 7.5W Qi wireless 20 hours, 50% in 30 mins 20W wired, 15W MagSafe, 7.5W Qi wireless Ports USB-C USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) 48MP main, f/1.6; 12MP ultrawide, f/2.4; 2x telephoto from main; 12MP front, f/1.9 48MP main, f/1.6; 12MP ultrawide, f/2.4, 2x telephoto from main; 12MP front f/1.9 Dimensions 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8mm; 201g 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8mm; 171g Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink

Design

Unlike the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, there aren't really any differences when it comes to the spec sheet or design between the 15 and 15 Plus. The biggest differences all come down to overall size, screen size and battery. The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 15 Plus is 6.7 inches. That means the iPhone 15 measures 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8mm and weighs 171g. The iPhone 15 Plus increases to 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8mm and weighs 201g.

Both phones have an aluminum housing with a "color-infused" glass back that includes pink, yellow, green, blue and black options. As a first on the base model lineup, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus get Apple's Dynamic Island feature on the display; a feature that had previously been limited to the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Unlike the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, the 15 and 15 Plus keep the iconic mute switch that so many iPhone users have grown to love over the years. Perhaps next year the Action Button will do what the Dynamic Island did this year and trickle down to the iPhone 16.

On the bottom of either model is a USB-C port - so long Lightning - for charging and data transfer. It's USB 2 compatible, so it's not going to blow you away and impress you with transfer speeds, but it's nice to have one less cable to worry about carrying just to charge the iPhone. Naturally, both phones will continue to support wireless charging and support Apple's MagSafe tech. Both phones carry an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

The better design comes down to personal preference in terms of size and fit in your hand. Some people are going to gravitate towards the standard iPhone 15, while others will want the bigger display and thus larger phone of the iPhone 15 Plus.

Display

Both the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have the same overall type of display quality and features, with the only real difference being the overall size of the screen. I already mentioned the screen sizes, but I'll say them again just incase you skipped that part. The iPhone 15's screen is 6.1 inches, while the iPhone 15 Plus is 6.7 inches. That's the same size as last year's entry models. Both phones have what Apple calls a Super XDR display, which is a fancy marketing term for an OLED display. There's 1000 nits max brightness, or 1600 nits peak brightness for HDR content and 2000 nits peak brightness outdoors.

The iPhone 15's overall resolution is 2556 x 1179 for 460ppi, and the iPhone 15 Plus is 2796 x 1290 for the exact same 460ppi. At the end of the day, you're not going to find one display is better equipped than the other. It'll come down to personal preference based on the size of the screen, and by extension the phone, that you want to carry.

What you won't find on either model is ProMotion, the 120Hz tech that makes your content even smoother.

Cameras

Stop me if you've already heard this one, but both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have the same exact camera setup. That means you'll get two rear-facing cameras, one 48-megapixels, the other a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The 48-megapixel main camera will be used to take 24-megapixel photos by default, while the same camera will offer a 2x telephoto lens thanks to its quad-pixel sensor. That means you should get sharper 2x images than you did from previous digital zoom offerings. You'll have the option to save photos in their full 48-megapixel resolution too.

Apple spent a lot of time talking about the new and improved portrait and night photos on the iPhone 15 lineup. Portrait mode is gone from the camera app, with your iPhone now deciding when it's the right time to take a portrait photo based on a person or pet being in the photo. Both phones have the same software features for the camera experience, along with the same hardware … you're not going to give anything up by picking the 15 over the 15 Plus, or vice versa.

Hardware and performance

Inside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is the same Apple A16 Bionic processor that powered last year's iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Yes, that means the processor is a year old, but that doesn't mean it's going to be slow or provide a bad experience. Apple used this same approach last year with the base iPhone 14 models, giving them the same processor as the iPhone 13 Pro's from the year before and I couldn't tell a difference in performance when I tested all of the phones next to each other. Presumably, the same will apply to this year's batch of phones.

Where you're going to notice the biggest difference when it comes to performance between the 15 and 15 Plus is battery life. But neither phone is actually out yet, we don't have real world numbers and experience. Instead, we'll need to rely on Apple's own battery life testing for now. According to Apple, the iPhone 15 will power through 20 hours of video playback, 16 hours of streamed video playback and up to 80 hours of audio playback. The iPhone 15 Plus will power through 26 hours of video playback, 20 hours of streamed video playback and 100 hours of audio playback.

Of course, at the end of the day, Apple touts either phone as having all-day battery life. But how you and I use a phone is going to be inherently different and all-day battery life will undoubtedly mean something different to both of us. Still, it's clear that the iPhone 15 Plus has much longer battery life than its smaller sibling.

Both phones support fast charging, roughly 50% of charge in 30 minutes, using a 20W adapter, along with 15W MagSafe wireless charging or 7.5W Qi charging. If you're trying to decide between the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus and can't make up your mind, ask yourself which one you value more: size or battery life. Answer that, and you'll know which phone to buy.

Which is right for you?

In the case of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, this question is totally subjective and 100 per cent comes down to personal preference. Outside of the obvious difference in size, the biggest difference is going to be the longer battery life the iPhone 15 Plus brings with it. If you think you're ready to carry around a large phone all day as a trade-off for a battery that will surely get you through a full day of use and then some, then the iPhone 15 Plus is right for you.

However, if you prefer portability and pocketability in exchange for a few hours of extra battery life, the iPhone 15 is exactly what you need. And, frankly, it's what most people will end up with.