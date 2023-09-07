We're just days away from Apple's next event where the company is expected to announce the new iPhone 15 models. Four variants are rumoured, with the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra all reported.

There are plenty of changes expected to be coming to the devices, one of which is the colours they will come in. For 2022, the iPhone 14 Pro models launched in Space Black, Deep Purple, Silver and Gold.

What colours can we expect from the iPhone 15 Pro models and will they be different? We've diving into what we know so far right here.

What colours will the iPhone 15 Pro models come in?

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro models - whether that's the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, or the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra - will come in Silver, Black, Grey and Blue. If the rumours are true, this will be the first time since the iPhone X that there has been no gold option, so if you're after that colour, you might be disappointed. We loved the Deep Purple of the iPhone 14 Pro, and Space Black is lovely too, so we're hopeful the Black of the iPhone 15 Pro will look like the Space Black of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As expected, the iPhone 15 Pro colours that have leaked look much more serious than those rumoured for the iPhone 15.

Blue

So far, the Blue colour has just been referred to as Blue, though we suspect it might have a slightly juicer name than that, even if it's Deep Blue or Ocean Blue or something similar. Based on a number of leaks including a leaked video and some lovely rendered shots from Apple Insider, it looks like it will be a dark blue with a green tinge - sort of like a dark turquoise. The Deep Purple of the iPhone 14 Pro has plenty of depth and we would expect similar from the blue of the iPhone 15 Pro if it arrives.

Black

We expect the Black model of the iPhone 15 Pro to be called Space Black like the iPhone 14 Pro. It was a new colour last year and it was a good one so as mentioned, we are hopeful it is retained for the iPhone 15 Pro. It has a matte finish and it looks great in the flesh so fingers crossed we will be able to say the same for the Black of the iPhone 15 Pro.

Grey

Space Grey used to be a colour Apple very proudly offered on a lot of its devices, including iPhones and iPads. Whether the iPhone 15 Pro will resurrect the Space Grey colour that we lost on iPhone in 2022 with the arrival of Space Black is unclear for now, but the leaked video suggests a grey colour will still be making a return, whatever fancy pants name it comes with.

White/Silver

Silver has long been a colour offered on iPhones. It's sort of the standard colour, because it's the colour you would expect for polished stainless steel. Silver has traditionally come with a white back, because a silver back doesn't really work. It's therefore unsurprising that the iPhone 15 Pro is rumoured to also be offered in this colour.

Apple / Pocket-lint

Does the Apple invite tell us anything?

When the Apple invite first came in, the colours of the sand-filled Apple logo did make us look twice. Of course, they could mean absolutely nothing (unlikely), but blue, grey and black are all featured quite heavily. Apple doesn't do things by accident and we suspect those colours haven't been chosen by accident either. If we were to use the Photoshop colour picker on that deep blue, would we get the Pantone colour of the iPhone 15 Pro?