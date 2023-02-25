With Apple expected to announce new iPhones in September 2023, we're already starting to see some information leak ahead of time. The latest leak pertains to one model that doesn't always get the love it deserves - the iPhone 15 Plus.

Apple already sells the iPhone 14 Plus, of course. And it itself replaced the iPhone 13 mini - a very different phone indeed. There are rumours that the iPhone 14 Plus hasn't sold as well as Apple had hoped, but that doesn't look set to stop the iPhone 15 Plus from making an appearance. And now we've been treated to rendered images based on leaked CAD drawings.

We've already seen leaked CAD files turn into 3D renders of the iPhone 15, and now 9to5Mac has shared similar images of the iPhone 15 Plus.

The 3D renders were created from leaked CAD files that are generally accepted to be some of the most concrete information sources you're likely to find this far out from a phone's release. They're used by accessory makers who need to ensure that their wares work and fit as expected. As a result, they're hyper-accurate. Which means we can probably trust what we're seeing here.

And what we're seeing looks good. Just as is the case with the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus is expected to ship with the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island. We're also seeing smaller bezels than last year's iPhone 14 Plus as well as that rumoured curved design. The display itself will remain flat, but a slight curve at the edge of the glass will make for a less boxy feel.

The image below shows an iPhone 14 Plus (left) and an iPhone 15 Plus (right).

9to5Mac

Other bits seemingly confirmed by 9to5Mac include that much-hyped USB-C port, while the iPhone itself looks set to shrink slightly. The numbers reported have the iPhone 15 Plus being almost the same height but more than a quarter of a millimetre narrower. It'll be slightly thicker, however.

All of this will of course be confirmed one way or another this September, assuming Apple follows its usual release schedule. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max at an event early in the month. The iPhones will likely go up for pre-order the same week and then go on sale a week later.