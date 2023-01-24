This is everything we have heard so far about the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Apple iPhone leaks typically run throughout the entire year. No sooner does the latest iPhone series arrive - sometimes even before - than rumours start about the next models.

For 2022, there were four iPhone models: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

We've covered off what the rumours are saying about the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max in a separate feature, but here we are looking at what we can expect for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

September 2023?

Apple has a pretty structured release cycle when it comes to its iPhone launch. While the company occasionally drops a little surprise, like the mid-range iPhone SE into the middle of the year, its flagship iPhone models generally arrive like clockwork.

There is some variation as to what week and day in September the iPhone models appear, but it is usually in September. The iPhone 14 series arrived on 7 September 2022, which was a week earlier than most expected.

For now, there have been no rumours suggesting what date the iPhone 15 series might launch on and it's likely we won't hear anything for a while either.

We'd put our money on September 2023, though whether it will be the first or second week - or perhaps a different week altogether - is currently unknown. We would expect the iPhone 15 models to be available before the end of September 2023 though again, there are no guarantees.

iPhone 15 design

Dynamic Island?

Aluminium over stainless steel

The Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are likely to look the same as each other, aside from their physical size. They will also probably be a little less premium in their material choice than the iPhone 15 Pro models - aluminium instead of stainless steel for example.

So far, details have been thin on the ground in terms of their designs, though there have been suggestions of the iPhone 15 models getting the Dynamic Island cutout we saw on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022.

There wasn't a huge design change between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 so we wouldn't be surprised to see a bigger difference in the iPhone 15 models, though Dynamic Island would sort of do this.

iPhone 15 display

iPhone 15: 6.1-inch, OLED

iPhone 15 Plus: 6.7-inch, OLED

Always On Display?

It's claimed the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature the same display sizes as their predecessors - or at least very close to the same size.

The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with 2532 x 1170 pixel resolution. This results in a pixel density of 460ppi. The iPhone 14 Plus meanwhile, has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a 2778 x 1284 pixel resolution resulting in a 458ppi.

Both devices have a 1200nits peak brightness and both support True Tone, Haptic Touch and HDR. It's expected the iPhone 15 models will offer the same, though there is some talk of slimmer bezels around the display.

There have also been a couple of reports suggesting the iPhone 15 could see a slightly larger screen at 6.12-inches. Whether the iPhone 15 models will adopt the Always On Display featured on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max isn't clear yet, though if they adopt Dynamic Island, it would make sense that they also adopt the Always On Display.

iPhone 15 hardware and specs

A16 Bionic?

Battery improvements expected

USB-C for charging?

The Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro opted for the same chip as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models rather than running the A16 chip featured on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It's possible Apple will do the same for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, moving them onto the A16 chip rather than the A17, which is what is expected to run the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

It's also claimed that Apple will use Qualcomm's 5G modem for the iPhone 15 models rather than a modem built in-house as it was initially thought for this year.

In terms of storage, no rumours have appeared detailing any changes to storage as yet. If the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus offer the same as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, then we can expect 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options.

While there might not be huge changes, we'd also expect some battery improvements on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 14 Plus has an excellent battery performance, so we'd expect similar from the iPhone 15 Plus. It's also been claimed this will be the year Apple will finally make the switch from Lighting to USB-C.

iPhone 15 cameras

Upgrade to 48MP main sensor?

Unlikely to offer telelphoto

When it comes to cameras, there have been reports suggesting the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could see an upgrade to the 48-megapixel main sensor found in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

If this is the case, we don't expect to see the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus offer the telephoto lens offered by the Pro models in order to continue to offer a differentiation between the standard and Pro models.

We would expect to see similar features across the four models though, with perhaps a couple of extras on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Phone 15 software

iOS 17

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will no doubt run on iOS 17, which is the next iteration of the iPhone's software, due out around the same time as the new models.

It is likely we will learn more about iOS 17 and what features it will bring at WWDC, which usually takes place around June. Apple typically details most of the features coming with the software update at the conference, adding more detail when the iPhone event takes place, so we expect to learn more over the coming months.

iPhone 15 rumours: What’s the story so far?

23 January 2023: Apple's iPhone 15 series tipped for be curvier with thinner bezels

Twitter leaker @ShrimpApplePro suggested that while the displays will be the same size as before for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, there will still be changes afoot in terms of slimmer bezels.

10 January 2023: iPhone 15 production period starts in China, the never-ending cycle continues

Apple has reportedly started its production phase for the iPhone 15 (and variants).

3 January 2023:iPhone 15 buyers might get the iPhone 14 Pro's camera upgrade

According to analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will use the same 48-megapixel camera that was reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year.

iPhone 15 could get a battery boost thanks to this small change

A report claims the TSMC says that a new 3nm process offers a 30-35 per cent reduction in power demand when running at the same speeds , which could translate into increased efficiency in devices like the iPhone 15.

29 November 2022: Apple iPhone 15 said to switch to new "state-of-the-art" Sony image sensor

A report claimed the iPhone 15 family will sport a new, "state-of-the-art" sensor made by Sony Semiconductor Solutions. The new sensor is alleged to double the saturation signal level in each pixel. This allows it to capture more light, while also ensuring the correct exposure in different circumstances.

17 November 2022: Apple's Lightning to USB-C switch will benefit iPhone 15 Pro models most, claims analyst

Industry analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, claimed Apple will complete its switch to USB-C from Lightning for all devices in 2023 - long before the EU directive demands it. His report said the entire iPhone 15 line-up will ditch the Lightning port.

3 November 2022: iPhone 15 to use Qualcomm's 5G modem because Apple's isn't ready

Qualcomm's earnings report confirmed that it expects to provide the "vast majority" of modems for Apple's phones next year rather than Apple using its own as was previously expected.

14 September 2022:Apple tipped to use 3nm chip tech in iPhone 15, 2023 Macs

It's been reported that TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) is developing 3nm-based processors, and that these will be used to build Apple's A17 processor - which could power the iPhone 15.

27 June 2022: Apple iPhone 15 tipped to feature the same hole-punch design as the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models

A report suggests the iPhone 15 could feature the Dynamic Island design offered by the iPhone 14 Pro models.