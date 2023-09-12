This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Apple has announced the new iPhone series. Dubbed iPhone 15, the latest standard iPhone series brings the popular Dynamic Island feature that was previously only available on the Pro models from the iPhone 14 series.

This pill-shaped cutout is punched through the upgraded Super Retina XDR display on the front which you'll get in two sizes - 6.1-inches and 6.7-inches - depending on whether you get the regular iPhone 15 or the larger iPhone 15 Plus.

Brightness has been boosted too, delivering up to 2000 nits peaks when outdoors, or 1600 nits for Dolby Vision/HDR content.

Apple

The phone is going to be available in five different colours: pink, yellow, green, blue and black. The aluminium has been rounded slightly at the edges to make it more comfortable, the phone is water and dust-resistant and there's Ceramic Shield glass on the front to make it more durable too.

For users of previous standard iPhone models, the big change will likely be the texture of the glass on the back. Apple is moving away from the glossy finish, and instead has added a matte textured finish instead.

Apple

Apple has upgraded the primary camera on the back to feature a 48-megapixel sensor which - like so many - pixel bins down to 12-megapixels. Because of the higher resolution, and some AI magic, you can use a 2x zoom feature without losing any detail.

This same combination of 2x zoom and AI enables an improved portrait mode which adds background blur (also known as bokeh) but then lets you adjust the focus after you've taken the photo to switch focus to an object in the background. All of this is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, which is the same chipset Apple used in the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max in 2022.

Apple

Apple has - finally - ditched the Lightning cable and adopted USB-C across the board so that you can charge your phone, transfer data quickly to other devices over a cable, and charge your AirPods from your iPhone.

Of course, we still have MagSafe charging for wireless charging as well as support for the new universal Qi2 standard that adds a magnetic element to help the phone snap in position on your charging stand or base.

On the wireless connectivity side, iPhone 15 has satellite connectivity to allow emergency contact when you're in an area with no cellular signal, and this year adds roadside assistance for those times you break down by the side of the road in the middle of nowhere. It's free for two years with an iPhone 15 purchase.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be available to buy with prices starting at $799 for the regular model and $899 for the Plus variant.