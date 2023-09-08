The Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are just days away from launch if rumours are to be believed. The company sent out invites to its next event, called Wonderlust, that will take place on 12 September and alongside the standard iPhone 15 models, the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Ultra and new Apple Watch models are all expected to be revealed. While new colours are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models too, it seems the colours rumoured for the standard iPhone 15 models are a little more exciting. This is everything we know so far about the iPhone 15 colours, including what they might be, what they could look like and how they might be different from the current iPhone 14 colours.

What colours will the iPhone 15 come in?

The current iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in Yellow, Purple, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and Product (RED). For the iPhone 15 models, it's claimed they will come in white, black, yellow, blue and a pink/red. There was also some talk about cyan and magenta colour options, though more recent rumours seem to suggest that the standard iPhones will come in more pastel and muted colours than what cyan and magenta would typically suggest. Our favourite colour for the iPhone 14 models was Purple. It was a lovely pastel purple, and it looked great in the flesh. The Yellow was striking, though maybe a little much for some, while the Blue was very nice too. Midnight and Starlight were more subtle and understated, much like we would expect the black and white options of the iPhone 15 models to be.

Pink/Red

Pink has been mentioned a few times in rumours surrounding the iPhone 15, and hey, we are here for a pink phone. Based on the most recent leaks (and some dummy models published by AppleInsider), it looks like the pink iPhone 15 will be a very pastel pink. Blush is actually the colour we would use to describe it from the leaks. It's lovely from the images, so we hope the dummy models that have appeared are close to reality when it comes to this colour.

Blue

As mentioned, cyan was initially mentioned as a colour option for the iPhone 15 in earlier rumours, though it now looks more like blue. The rumours suggest it will be a much lighter blue than the current blue of the iPhone 14. The iPhone 14's blue is quite bright, while the blue of the iPhone 15 appears to be a lovely light and pastely blue. We suspect it depends on your personal tastes as to which you prefer - iPhone 15 blue or iPhone 14 blue, but we like the new colour rather a lot based on the leaks.

Yellow

Like the blue colour, it looks like Apple might be looking to really tone down the yellow colour option for the iPhone 15 compared to the iPhone 14. Yellow launched as the additional colour in 2023 for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus rather than as part of the initial options in 2022, and it is certainly bright. The rumoured pastel yellow option for the iPhone 15 is definitely a softer approach.

Black

It looks like the black colour option for the iPhone 15 will be taking the standard model back to a deeper black than we have seen in the last couple of years. The iPhone 14's Midnight option is the closest colour to black, but it's more of a very dark navy. The leaks suggest the iPhone 15's black could be much blacker, and much glossier, which some will no doubt prefer.

White

Similar to the black being more black on the iPhone 15 compared to the iPhone 14, it looks like the white option could be much whiter - and less gold. Starlight is the lightest colour offered on the iPhone 14 models and it is pretty much gold but a very soft gold. Apple is rumoured to be ditching gold for the iPhone 15 Pro models despite offering it as a colour for a very long time, and it seems it could have fallen out of favour for the standard iPhone models too. Still, a white - very white - option could be a nice change. It's certainly been a minute.