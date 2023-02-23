3D CAD files for the standard iPhone 15 show that it's catching up to the Pro in a number of areas.

A number of design renders appeared online recently, showing what the iPhone 15 Pro could look like when it arrives later this year. Now it's the turn of the standard iPhone model.

Apple won't be launching its handset reset until much later this year, but 3D CAD files of the iPhone 15 have been obtained and turned into renders to show what it could look like.

Artist Ian Zeibo was given the files by 9to5Mac and tasked with turning them into visual models, which reveal a few key details. First, Apple will reportedly ditch the notch at last - it'll introduce the Dynamic Island that has proved so popular on iPhone 14 Pro models instead.

4 Images iPhone 15 CAD renders (Ian Zeibo for 9to5Mac)

Second, it seems the screen size will increase to 6.2-inches. The iPhone 14 has a 6.06-inch display, so while the bump isn't huge it'll likely be noticeable - it's bigger even than the one on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Finally, there is confirmation that Apple will introduce USB-C to all of its new handsets. Of course, it will be mandatory for all portable devices to support USB-C for sale in the European Union from 2024, but this shows the Cupertino company isn't going to hang around - it'll bring the charging technology to all its devices as soon as possible.

As far as we can tell, the design renders also suggest that the iPhone 15 will become a little more curved, much like the iPhone 15 Pro models according to the previous CAD releases.

There are some things that are likely to stay the same between generations too, such as the dual-lens camera unit on the rear. It might get an upgrade internally, but is not likely to match the Pro in that area.

Other iPhone 15 rumours to have emerged recently include the possibility of RAM upgrades to one or all the handsets in the forthcoming lineup. It has also been reported that the range has started in production earlier than usual this year, which might explain the leak of CAD files. Apple could well be attempting to get ahead of the game to prevent any stock issues that have caused staggered releases over the last few years.