Apple announced a new colour option to its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus smartphones in early March, bringing the total number to six. There was already Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Product (RED) and now there is a Yellow model in the line up.

It's not the first time we have seen a yellow iPhone. In fact, we've seen yellow as a colour option on several models before the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, starting with the iPhone 5C back in 2013 and followed by the iPhone XR in 2018 and iPhone 11 in 2019. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models didn't offer yellow though so it's been a few years.

Apple iPhone 14 The Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are now available in a Yellow colour option. Pre-orders start on 10 March, with availability from 14 March. All the other specs remain the same as the current iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models.

Here's what the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus look like in the new Yellow colour option.

It's actually a very nice yellow in our opinion. The rear is a glossy pastel yellow and like the other colour options, there is a frosted camera housing in the top left corner. The aluminium frame is also yellow, though a slightly different shade to the rear. It's more of a yellowy gold than the pastel yellow of the rear. If you're looking for attention to detail though, the Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus both have the same yellow as the rear inside the Lightning port at the bottom. You'll have look pretty close to see but at the right angle, you'll be able to spot it.

When it comes to specs, the Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offer the same hardware under their sunshine hoods as the other colour options. You'll therefore find the A15 Bionic chipset running the show - the same CPU and GPU as you'll find in the iPhone 13 Pro - along with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the iPhone 14 and a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display on the iPhone 14 Plus.

There's a dual 12-megapixel rear camera on both models, like the other iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models, and you'll also find features like Action mode, that enables you to take pretty stable video, whilst taking part in some of the action yourself.

Based on our experience, the iPhone 14 Plus is an excellent performer when it comes to battery life so if you're choosing between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, we'd recommend the larger model for its bigger display and the extra battery life. We've got a feature detailing the differences between all four of the iPhone 14 models if you want more of a breakdown, but overall, it's the iPhone 14 Plus we would recommended of the two standard models. And, if you're deciding between the colour options, Purple remains our favourite but we must say, we are warming to this Yellow one. It's lovely and bright and given the weather outside at the time of writing this, we could all do with a little bit of brightness.

The Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are available to pre-order in this Yellow colour option from 10 March 2023. They will hit shelves on 14 March 2023.