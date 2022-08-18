Apple announced its iPhone 14 series at an event in Cupertino at the beginning of September 2022, with four devices in the range, comprising the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Yes, that's right, no iPhone 14 mini this time.

We've used each of the four iPhone 14 devices extensively over the last few months, and here we are comparing the four devices against each other based on their published specifications and our experience to help you figure out which might be the right one for you. We use the iPhone 14 Pro Max as our day-to-day device, but that's not to say it's the best for everyone. Here is how the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max compare. If you think you might want an older iPhone, we have an iPhone buying guide to help you learn the differences between all the models.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro price, availability and specs

Naturally, the price differs between the iPhone 14 models, you probably don't need us to tell you that. If you're in the US, thankfully there wasn't been a price hike compared to 2021. Other territories may find it's a different story though (in particular, we've been hit hard in the UK). This time around, the prices are as follows:

All four models are available globally, though the colour options differ between the standard range and the Pro range. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in six colours consisting of Blue, Yellow, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Product(RED). The purple is our favourite, though the Midnight and Starlight are the most subtle. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max meanwhile, come in Space Black, Silver, Deep Purple and Gold. The Space Black has a lovely finish, though we are also very fond of the Deep Purple.

In terms of their specs, you can see a brief breakdown below (swipe across to see all models), though keep in mind that specs don't tell the full story so if you want more detail on how the iPhone 14 models compare to each other, keep reading.



Apple iPhone 14 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Plus Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Apple iPhone 14 SoC A16 Bionic A15 Bionic A16 Bionic A15 Bionic Display 6.1-inch, OLED, 2556 x 1179, HDR, 2000nits, 120Hz 6.7-inch, OLED, 2778 x 1284, HDR, 1200nits 6.7-inch, OLED, 2796 x 1290, HDR, 2000nits, 120Hz 6.1-inch, OLED, 2532 x 1170, HDR, 1200nits Storage 128/256/512/1TB 128/256/512GB 128/256/512/1TB 128/256/512GB Operating System iOS iOS iOS iOS Front camera 12MP f/1.9, autofocus 12MP f/1.9, autofocus 12MP f/1.9, autofocus 12MP f/1.9, autofocus Rear cameras 48MP f/1.78 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP f/2.4 telephoto 12MP f/1.5 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide 48MP f/1.78 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP f/2.4 telephoto 12MP f/1.5 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide Dimensions 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85mm, 206g 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8mm, 203g 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85mm, 240g 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm, 172g Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Blue, Purple, Yellow, Midnight, Starlight, Product(RED) Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Blue, Purple, Yellow. Midnight, Starlight, Product(RED) IP Rating IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 GPU 5-core 5-core 5-core 5-core Material Stainless Steel Aluminium Stainless Steel Aluminium

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro design

The standard Apple iPhone 14 models follow an identical design to the iPhone 13 models, retaining the notch at the top of the display. The iPhone 14 Plus looks identical to the iPhone 14 but on a larger scale, as you'd expect.

Like in previous years, that means for both sizes you get dual lenses again, flat edges and an aluminium frame. They also offer IP68 water and dust resistance.

The iPhone 14 Pro models, though, look different to the standard iPhone 14 models, and indeed different to any iPhone that's come before them.

The notch has been replaced by what Apple calls the Dynamic Island, a pill-shaped cutout that houses the front camera and sensors, and plays host to animations and widget-like information. Various alerts will appear in the Dynamic Island and it adapts depending on what you're doing.

For example, if you use Apple Pay, the Dynamic Island will turn into a square, while when you are on a phone call, it will widen and show the call duration and sound waves if you open another app whilst on the call. Overall, it's a major change to the design language that Apple's been using for years now, and it feels quite different using the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max compared to their regular counterparts - in a good way.

The iPhone 14 Pro models also feature a triple rear camera on the back and they are heavier than the standard models, offering a shiny stainless steel frame over aluminium.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro display

The Apple iPhone 14 sticks with the same display size as the iPhone 13, which means a 6.1-inch screen. The iPhone 14 Plus meanwhile, features a 6.7-inch display.

The iPhone 14 Pro also offers a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen. All four offer an OLED panel, along with True Tone, Haptic Touch and HDR support, though the Pro models do offer a bunch of extra features including power-efficiency modes that can dim the display more smartly.

The iPhone 14 Pro models again offer the ProMotion adaptive refresh rate, though this time they have a lower minimum refresh rate than the iPhone 13 Pro models, clocking in at a tiny 1Hz. This is great for battery-saving.

Another big boost for the Pro models comes in the brightness department, where they get a huge jump up to 2000nits of peak brightness, which makes a difference when you're using your phone in bright light or sunshine.

The iPhone 14 Pro models also feature an Always On Display - something most Android phones offer, allowing you to see information without your screen being on and unlocked. This cleverly reflects what you have on your Lock Screen under iOS 16 and it marks quite a big difference in use between the Pro models and the standard models, though if you won't know what you're missing unless you go from using a Pro model to a standard model.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro specs

The Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus run on the same chipset as the iPhone 13 Pro, which is the A15 with five-core GPU. For reference, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also ran on the A15, but they have a four-core GPU.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, though, run on the A16 chip, which offers a performance boost on the A15 and therefore the standard iPhone 14 models. This is actually the first time Apple has used different chips in its iPhone models of the same series.

Storage options for the standard models are the same as the iPhone 13 models. That means you can choose from 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options. The iPhone 14 Pro models start at 128GB and there are also 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models.

Battery capacity is different between the standard iPhone 14 models and the iPhone 14 Pro models, as well as between the standard and Pro models themselves, with the Plus and Max variants offering larger batteries.

Apple typically measures this in hours rather than mAh, and from its comparison pages, if you take video playback as your chosen comparison you can expect 20 hours for the standard iPhone 14 and 26 hours for the iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 14 Pro will offer at least 23 hours, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max sits at around 29 hours.

We've tested the battery performance of all the iPhone 14 models and the iPhone 14 Plus comes out on top, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max following behind. The iPhone 14 Plus is excellent in this department so if you're after big screen and big battery, it's a great option.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro cameras

The Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus each come with a dual camera on the rear. You get a 12MP main wide camera and a secondary ultra-wide camera. These are the same resolutions as the iPhone 13, though the main camera has been upgraded to the same as the iPhone 13 Pro, meaning a slightly wider aperture of f/1.5 instead of f/1.6.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max meanwhile, got a big upgrade. There's a 48MP main sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a wider aperture and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The iPhone 14 Pro models are able to offer 3x optical zoom thanks to the telephoto lens and 15x digital zoom. The standard iPhone 14 models have 5x digital zoom but no optical zoom. The Pro models also offer ProRES, allowing you to shoot 48-megapixel raw shots.

There are similar features across all four models, with features like Portrait Mode with Depth Control, Night Mode, Photographic Styles and Cinematic Mode. You'll also find Action Mode on all four iPhone 14 models, as well as a Photonic Engine, said to improve low light images. All four models offer great results and while the Pro models are superior, the standard models still deliver great point-and-shoot images.

In terms of the front camera, all four models see an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera to include a wider aperture of f/1.9 and autofocus for the first time, which is hugely helpful for selfies and video calls.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro software

All four of the Apple iPhone 14 models run on iOS 16. The user experience is therefore be pretty much identical across the four models, though as we mentioned, the iPhone 14 Pro models do get some extra features in the camera department, as well as Always On Display and Dynamic Island.

You can read all about iOS 16 and what features it offers in our separate feature on the operating system.

Conclusion: Which iPhone 14 model should you buy?

There are a few differences between the standard iPhone 14 models and the iPhone 14 Pro models, including design, materials, chipset, storage options, battery capacities, display features and camera offerings.

There are also some noteworthy similarities too, like the flat edges, Face ID, iOS 16 software experience, front camera upgrades, and display sizes. On the whole, the iPhone 14 Pro models are more distinct than in previous years thanks to that Dynamic Island more than anything else.

For those who want the newest tricks that Apple has cooked up, the iPhone 14 Pro models are the devices you'll want to look at. For anyone looking for a great phone that costs less, the standard iPhone 14 options are still impressive - especially in the case of the iPhone 14 Plus - but with minimal differences compared to the iPhone 13 models, you could consider an iPhone 13 Pro to gain a few more features for a similar price.