Hello sunshine. Apple has announced a new yellow colourway for its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus smartphones, bringing the total number of finish options to six.

When the company initially announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in September 2022, they were offered in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Product (RED). These colours remain, but they will be joined by Yellow, with pre-orders for the new colour option kicking off from 10 March.

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple iPhone 14 The Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus has all the same design and specs as the other colour options, including a dual rear camera, A15 Bionic chip and features like Crash Detection and Action mode.

All other features of the Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus remain the same as the original offerings. You'll therefore find a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the iPhone 14 and a 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 14 Plus. Both models have a Ceramic Shield front cover over their displays and they both offer a notch at the top rather than the Dynamic Island cutout that you'll find on the iPhone Pro models. They also both feature a 1200nits peak brightness and support for Dolby Vision.

Under the hoods of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, you'll find the A15 Bionic chip with the same five-core GPU as the iPhone 13 Pro. There's a dual camera on the rear of both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, made up of a 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. A few extra features were introduced with the iPhone 14 models though, including a Photonic Engine and a feature called Action mode for smooth video even when you're moving yourself.

On the back of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, you'll find a glass panel with a glossy finish, while the camera housing in the top left rear corner offers a frosted matte finish. The frame meanwhile is finished in aluminium rather than stainless steel like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models.

There are a number of other features on board the iPhone 14 models, including Emergency SOS and Car Crash detection and no matter what colour option you choose of the iPhone 14, you'll get all these features on board.

As mentioned, the Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order from 10 March, with availability starting 14 March. What do you think? Will it brighten up your day?