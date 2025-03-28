Summary Apple released the 11th-gen iPad alongside the M3 iPad Air without much fanfare.

The base model 11th-gen iPad felt held back by Apple, and sales numbers for the iPad may prove why this could be the case.

Sales of pricier iPad models are declining, so it's possible Apple held upgrades, like Apple Intelligence, from the base iPad to try to boost sales of its more expensive models. But it won't probably won't work.

A few weeks ago, Apple unveiled the M3 iPad Air, and near the bottom of its press release, the company quietly announced the new 11th generation iPad without much fanfare. The entry-level iPad got a whole paragraph of attention -- that's it. This is surprising, considering the 10th gen iPad continues to be a popular budget tablet. But after looking at its specs, it's clear why Apple didn't give it much attention.

Compared to the new M3 iPad Air and the iPad mini , which were updated late last year, the new base model iPad lacks one crucial feature Apple has been touting since September: Apple Intelligence .

At first, it seemed odd that Apple didn't update the 11th-generation iPad to support Apple Intelligence like all the other new iPads, iPhones, and Macs. But then it became clear. The base iPad is already popular -- perhaps too popular for Apple's liking.

Apple iPad (11th gen) Brand Apple Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB CPU A16 chip Operating System iPadOS 18 Ports USB-C Price $349 Expand $349 at Apple

Related The iPad Air only serves one purpose for Apple: upselling you a Pro Expansions to the iPad lineup used to be defined by unique features -- now they mostly represent the maximum amount of money you're willing to pay.

The base iPad is already besting the competition

A new report outlines that the iPad's market share is increasing

The new 11th-generation iPad features an A16 chipset and 128GB of base storage, which are the only two upgrades from the 10th-generation model with an A14 chipset and 64GB of base storage. To be clear, it's not a bad refresh. It's a modest performance boost and a welcome increase in storage. However, I can't shake the feeling that Apple held it back due to the growing popularity of the base iPad, and evidence of this may lie in the iPad's sales numbers.

If the numbers in this report show anything, it's that Apple's 10th-generation iPad sold exceptionally well, no doubt thanks to its $350 price tag (or even less on sale).

According to a new CIRP report, the base model iPad's annual sales market share has become increasingly dominant over the past three years (via 9to5Mac). In 2022, it was 21 percent of iPad sales. Then in 2024, it hit 38 percent, a massive 17 percent jump from 2022.

The iPad Pro dropped from 47 percent in 2022 to 38 percent in 2024, and the iPad Air dropped from 22 percent to 15 percent. The iPad mini's market share hardly shifted from 10 percent in 2022 to 9 percent in 2024.

If the numbers in this report show anything, it's that Apple's 10th-generation iPad sold exceptionally well, no doubt thanks to its $350 price tag (or even less on sale). While sales aren't a bad thing, there's no doubt Apple would prefer to see sales spike with its more expensive models, like the iPad Air and the iPad Pro. This is likely why, after a two-year wait, the iPad's latest refresh hardly got an upgrade or much attention from Apple.

Related 4 tips for traveling safe and sound with your iPad Don't just grab your iPad and go, spend some time planning things out.

The iPad is good enough for most people

Until Apple's more expensive iPad models sell better, the iPad will be held back

Pocket-lint / Apple Pocket-lint / Apple

Based on the CIRP's report, it's clear why Apple had to hold back its latest iPad refresh. It's because the more expensive iPad models aren't resonating with consumers like they used to. And, to be clear, holding back Apple Intelligence from the base model iPad won't magically fix things, especially considering how underwhelming it is