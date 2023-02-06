Here's how the 6th generation Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch compares to the its predecessor, the 5th generation model from 2021.

Apple added to its iPad portfolio in October 2022 with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch and iPad Pro 11-inch, alongside the iPad (10th generation). No changes were made in terms of design for the iPad Pro models, but under the hood, there have been some upgrades compared to the 2021 models.

You can see how all the iPad models compare in our separate feature, from the iPad mini to the iPad Pro models, but here we are specifically looking at how the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) compares to the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation). Should you upgrade?

What's the same between the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th gen) and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th gen)?

Design

Display

Storage

Battery

Camera

There are quite a few similarities between the Apple iPad Pro (6th generation, 2022) and the iPad Pro (5th generation, 2021). For starters, the design between the two models is identical with both offering slim uniformed bezels around the display, flat edges and a camera housing in the top left corner of the rear.

Both models come in Space Grey and Silver colour options and both measure 280 .6 x 214.9 x 6.4mm. They also both weigh the same at 682g for the Wi-Fi only model and 685g for the Wi-Fi and Cellular models.

The two models also both have the same 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display - which is fantastic. It has a 2732 x 2048 pixel resolution, a peak brightness of 1600nits and technologies including True Tone and ProMotion.

A 10-hour battery life is on board both the 2022 iPad Pro 12.9-inch and the 2021 model, and they also both have a four speaker audio arrangement, along with five microphones. Both support the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, and they both support the Magic Keyboard too.

The camera offering is also the same across both models, with both offering a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 10-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there's a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Storage options are also the same across both models, starting at 128GB, with options up to 2TB and both models offer Face ID, as well as a Smart Connector and Thunderbolt (USB 4) port for charging.

The two iPad Pro models also both run on iPadOS, so the overall user experience between them is virtually identical.

What's different between the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th gen) and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th gen)?

As you would expect, there are a couple of differences between the 2021 iPad Pro and the 2022 iPad Pro. These are all however internal rather than external, so you wouldn't notice on the surface but you should notice in terms of performance. Here is a breakdown of the differences you'll find.

Power

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation, 2022) runs on the M2 chip, featuring an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, along with a 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine and a choice of 8GB or 16GB of RAM.

The Apple 12.9-inch (5th generation, 2021) model meanwhile, runs on the M1 chip, which is still very powerful. It too has an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, though it offers an 8-core GPU. There's a 16-core Neural Engine on board again though, along with a choice of 8GB or 16GB of RAM.

Both are very capable in use, though the latest iPad Pro is especially speedy in use. It handles all manner of tasks very well, without any lag.

Wi-Fi

The 6th generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, while the 5th generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch supports Wi-Fi 6 only.

You will need a network that also supports Wi-Fi 6E to get the full use of this feature though so bear that in mind.

Apple Pencil Hover

Both the 6th generation and the 5th generation Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch have support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, which attaches magnetically to the side.

The 2022 model has a feature called Apple Pencil Hover though, which sees the display detect the Apple Pencil from 12mm above it. The cursor appears as you hover the Pencil (hence the name), allowing for more precise mark making and greater accuracy when drawing or note-taking. There are also some useful interactions.

For those that use ProCreate for example, the feature allows you to change your brush size and see colour mixing while hovering. Meanwhile, when you hover over apps in iPadOS for instance, they enlarge, while some menus will open automatically so you simply have to keep hovering to see various extra menus.

Video recording

While the camera hardware is the same across both the 6th generation iPad Pro and the 5th generation iPad Pro, the 6th generation model is capable of ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30fps. That said, if opt for the 128GB model, it will offer 1080p at 30fps due to the storage limitations.

Conclusion

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) offers a power boost and a couple of extra features compared to the 5th generation model. While the design is identical, and it offers the same camera hardware, display, audio hardware and storage options, there are some differences that make the latest model a worthy upgrade for the right person.

The performance from the M2 chip is brilliant and while the M1 is also great, there are some who would benefit from the processor upgrade, as well as the Wi-Fi 6E support, depending on your setup and what you plan to use the iPad Pro for. The Apple Pencil Hover feature is also very good in use, especially for those that regularly take notes or draw.

If you have the 5th generation iPad Pro, you may find you don't need to upgrade this time around as you already have enough power. If you're making a choice between the iPad Pro 12.9 6th generation and iPad Pro 12.9 5th generation however, the latest model is worth it if your budget allows.