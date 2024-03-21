Apple iPad Mini (2021) $400 $500 Save $100 The latest Apple iPad Mini is small but mighty, essentially a more portable version of the 2022 iPad Air. A number of upgrades, including an improved processor and front camera, result in performance and capabilities similar to the top-of-the-line iPad Air and iPad Pro models. In fact, it's even compatible with the second generation Apple Pencil. For anyone looking for a smaller tablet, this is a clear winner, especially since it's $100 off. $400 at Amazon

In case you missed it, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is happening right now with deals on just about everything, including on Apple's smallest tablet, the iPad Mini (2021). While it may be smaller in size, it certainly doesn't compromise when it comes to performance. Our pick for the best travel tablet, the Apple iPad Mini is currently $100 off, starting at just $400.

Why the Apple iPad Mini is worth your money

The smallest in the Apple tablet line-up, the iPad Mini features a smaller, more compact 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, making it the ideal size for bringing on-the-go, whether that's tucking it in your purse or backpack on the way to the office or slipping it in your carry-on luggage. The high quality display combined with the powerful A15 Bionic chip results in a tablet that works wonderfully for streaming, gaming, and even reading from the Kindle App.

In addition to leisure activities, the tablet is also a useful productivity tool. It works great as a portable note-taking device or digital illustrating pad when used with the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen. (And if you need help connecting your pencil, here's our step-by-step guide).

The Apple iPad Mini is available in 64GB or 256GB of storage, but only the 64GB size is $100 off. Rest assured, that's still plenty of space for just about all your tablet needs, including storing pictures (which you can take directly with the built-in 12MP camera), downloading apps, and storing tons of music and files on your device.

You don't have to worry about it inconveniently dying, as the battery lasts all day and charges quickly, thanks to the speedy USB-C charging port. Like most other Apple products, it's also extremely easy to pair and connect Bluetooth headphones and devices for listening to music, podcasts, and more on your commute.

When it comes to our ranking of the best tablets, the Apple iPad Mini is the clear winner for best travel tablet. It offers impressive performance that's on par with many larger tablets on the market, only it manages to do so in a smaller, more portable device. For anyone in need of a smaller form tablet, the Apple iPad Mini is well worth the investment at full price -- and $100 off, it's a real bargain.