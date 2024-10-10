Apple is expected to update the iPad mini later this year, according to Bloomberg, likely updating the internals of the compact tablet so it can use Apple Intelligence . But if you can't wait to get your hands on a revised version of Apple's smallest tablet (and a great gadget for taking notes and reading comics, I might add), you can purchase one on Amazon for $349.99, a solid $149 discount on the tablet's usual $499 starting price.

The iPad mini was included with a whole treasure trove of older, but still capable Apple products discounted during Amazon's Prime Bid Deal Days sales event, and even though Prime Day might be over, the discount has stuck around. In comparison to Apple's other tablets, you pay a premium price for the iPad mini's more portable size. Apple last revised the device in 2021, introducing a new, more flat design, updated internals, a laminated screen, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. Take all together, these features still make the iPad mini a compelling, if expensive, alternative to the company's larger tablet, but let's dig in to the specifics to see why a $149 discount is worth jumping on.

iPad mini punches above its weight

As speedy as a normal iPad, with some Pro features

Apple iPad Mini (2021) $350 $499 Save $149 The Apple iPad mini (2021) is basically a mini version of the iPad Air (2022) - whilst also adding a number of upgrades when it comes to hardware, including processor and front camera. It is compatible with the second generation of Apple Pencil, like the iPad Air (2022) and it's fantastic for portability. A great option if you're in the market for a small form factor tablet. Brand Apple Storage 64GB, 256GB CPU A15 Operating System iPadOS Battery Up to 10 hours, USB-C Ports USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) 12-megapixel wide camera Display type Liquid Retina Size 8.3-inch Measurements 195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3mm, 293g Colors Space Grey, Pink, Purple, Starlight Rear Camera 12-megapixel wide Expand $350 at Amazon

The 6th-generation iPad mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2,266 x 1,488 resolution and support for True Tone, Apple's system for intelligently adjusting a screen's color temperature. On the back there's a 12-megapixel camera, and on the front a 12-megapixel selfie that works pretty well for video calls. The device is powered by an A15 Bionic chip, and comes in both Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi and Cellular varieties with two different storage options: 64GB and 256GB. Amazon's best deal is on the 64GB model, which feels criminal to offer as the starting storage amount for a device built for media consumption (you'll be limited on how many Netflix shows you can download), but should still be good enough for daily tasks like email, web browsing, and taking notes.

The iPad mini supports the second-generation Apple Pencil, and works great as a digital notebook for class or work, though a stylus costs extra. Even though the tablet's chip is on the older side, it's still plenty powerful to run all the apps you could want. Just know that because it's not an M-series chip, you won't be able to use any of Apple's upcoming AI features, like Writing Tools , Genmoji, or Image Playground. Some missing software features aside, it's hard to deny the appeal of an Apple tablet you can comfortably use with one hand. It was one of our biggest takeaways when we reviewed the 6th-generation iPad mini, and it still stands out now, especially as tablets and smartphones have continued to grow in size.

If portability is what matters most to you on a tablet, and you're alright not getting to use Apple Intelligence as soon as it's ready, you'll be very happy with the iPad mini. At $349.99, it's right in the same sweet spot as Apple's entry-level 10-inch iPad, and it more than matches it in quality and the amount of fun it is to use.