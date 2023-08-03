Apple's iPad Mini 6 was one of the best-selling tablets in 2022, having launched towards the end of 2021. It seems that there is a clear demand for a smaller Apple tablet, although you wouldn't know it from the large gaps between the release dates of iPad mini models. After the success of the iPad mini 6, we're excited to see what comes next. Here's what we expect based on some of the iPad mini 7 rumours.

The iPad mini seems to be the device that Apple thinks about last when it comes to upgrades. After releasing a new model every year between 2012 and 2015, there was a four-year gap until the release of the fifth generation iPad mini in 2019, with the current generation being released two years later in 2021. Unlike the iPhone, there isn't a clear month when the iPad mini has been released in the past. The iPad mini 5 arrived in March 2019, while the iPad mini 6 launched in September 2021. Other iPad models have previously launched around the same time as Mac in October rather than September.

Based on the most recent two-year gap between the last models, September or October 2023 might seem like a good bet for the iPad mini 7 release. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that the iPad mini refresh isn't likely to begin mass production until the first quarter of 2024. That makes March 2024 a strong possibility currently, though you never know.

Many of the indications are that the iPad mini 7 won't be a major redesign - as you'll see below, but rather an iterative update, with a new processor being the biggest selling point. This means that we're unlikely to see a huge jump in price. The iPad mini 6 was $499/£479 at launch, and based on the rumoured hardware, we'd expect the iPad mini 7 to launch at a similar price point.

iPad mini 7 design and display

The iPad mini 6 represented the first major redesign to the smaller Apple tablet since the iPad mini 4, so we're not expecting any huge design changes in the iPad mini 7. This is backed up by the prediction of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that the new iPad mini will 'offer little more than a processor upgrade'.

With the iPad mini 6, Apple moved towards the uniformed bezel design that we see on many of its other iPad models now, including the iPad Air (2020) and iPad Air (2022), as well as the iPad (10th generation). This design saw the removal of the home button as many of us knew it and moved the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the power button at the top. We expect this design to continue for the iPad mini 7, along with the same screen size of 8.3-inches. There have been rumours that the iPad mini 7 may have a 120Hz display which would help with the notorious jelly scrolling issue, but it appears that this is unlikely to be the case. Analyst Ross Young has previously said giving the iPad mini 7 a ProMotion display would require significant hardware changes, which are highly unlikely in what is expected to be a minor refresh.​​​​​​

One area where Apple could freshen things up a little is by introducing some new colour options though. The current options are Space Grey, Pink, Purple, and Starlight. Might we see an iPad in yellow

iPad mini 7 hardware

Which processor ends up in the iPad mini 7 remains to be seen. The iPad mini 6 runs on the same A15 Bionic chip that's found in the iPhone 13 models, as well as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The A15 does run slightly underclocked on the iPad mini 6, at 2.92 GHz rather than 3.23 GHz in the iPhone.

The upcoming iPhone 15 will likely run on an A17 chipset, so this may be what powers the iPad mini 7. The iPad Air runs on Apple's M1 chip, but this may only have been the case due to supply issues with the A16 processor, according to Mark Gurman.

Another change we're hoping to see is an upgrade of the storage on the base model. The iPad mini 6 starts at 64GB, which seems more than a little tight. A base storage size of 128GB would be a step in the right direction. Finally, we would expect to see the iPad mini move to USB-C charging, following the footsteps of the iPad (10th generation).

Apple iPad mini 7 rumours: What we've heard so far

Here are the key rumours we've picked up so far about the iPad 7 mini.

16 April 2023: iPad 7 mini's biggest selling point will be a processor upgrade

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman speculates that a processor upgrade is likely to the be iPad mini 7's biggest selling point.

30 January 2023: iPad 7 mini won't drop until at least 2024

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that there are unlikely to be any new iPad releases in the next 9-12 months, with the iPad mini 7 likely to begin production in the first quarter of 2024.

27 December 2022: iPad mini 7 by the end of 2023?

Ming-Chi Kuo's tweet suggested that the new iPad mini could ship by the start of 2023.

28 June 2022: iPad unlikely to get a 120Hz display.

Ross Young tweeted that a 120Hz ProMotion display was unlikely since the iPad mini uses an a-Si LCD which doesn’t support ProMotion.

13 March 2022: iPad mini 7 may not get M1 chip.

Mark Gurman suggested that the only reason the iPad Air got the M1 chip was due to lack of supply for the A16 processor. This may indicate that the iPad mini 7 will be getting the A17 chip rather than the M1 or M2.

4 November 2021: iPad mini 7 to get 120Hz display?

Twitter use @FrontTron tweeted a rumour from a Korean forum that Samsung Display had shipped an 8.3-inch 120Hz display sample to Apple.