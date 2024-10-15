iPad mini (7th generation) Apple's 7th generation miniature-sized iPad, complete with an A17 Pro chip for full-fledged Apple Intelligence support. $500 at Apple

iPad Mini (6th generation)

Apple's iPad mini lineup has long been a fan favorite, ever since it's initial launch all the way back in 2012. Despite Steve Jobs' initial resistance towards miniature-sized tablets, the tech giant eventually invested in the form factor.

Back in 2021, Apple gave the iPad mini it's first major redesign in the form of a 6th generation product, with the tablet adopting iPad Pro-inspired design elements including slim and uniform bezels, swipe-based gesture navigation, and a flatter, more industrial design language.

After three long years of waiting, the all-new iPad mini 7th generation has finally landed, with Apple bestowing the tablet with a fairly major under-the-hood spec boost. Here's how the new iPad mini 7 compares with the outgoing 6th generation model.

The outgoing model is being discontinued by Apple

The iPad mini 6th generation was first released in 2021, representing a major overhaul of the mini-sized form factor. It launched in starlight, space grey, purple, and pink colorways, with a starting price of $500. This base model shipped with 64GB of internal storage and a Wi-Fi antenna. A more expensive 256GB storage configuration, as well as a cellular radio SKU, were also available.

In comparison, the new iPad mini 7th generation starts at the same $500 price point, but comes with 128GB of storage in its basic Wi-Fi-only configuration. Color options include starlight, space grey, purple, and blue, and the device can be configured with 256GB or 512GB of storage, alongside a more expensive cellular variant.

The iPad mini 7th generation is available now for pre-order, and is expected to land in customers' hands on October 23. As for the outgoing iPad mini -- it appears that Apple has delisted it from its official storefront, rather than opting to keep it in the lineup at a reduced price point. That being said, the company's Certified Refurbished storefront continues to list iPad 6 models at reduced prices.

How do the two mini-sized tablets stack up?

The new model might look the same, but it's packing a much stronger punch on the inside

Apple took three years to deliver a generational update to the iPad mini series, and technology has moved on rapidly in this short period of time. The outgoing model shipped with the A15 Bionic chip, which first debuted in the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max handsets. By contrast, the new iPad mini 7 ships with the A17 Pro chip first seen in last year's iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max phones.

The new iPad mini 7 ships with the A17 Pro chip first seen in last year's iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max phones.

This is a fairly substantial jump up in computing power, even if Apple hasn't christened the mini with one of its M series chipsets. The performance boost, particularly when it comes to hardware accelerated neural processing, is what gives the new mini the ability to tap into the upcoming AI feature set known as Apple Intelligence.

While Apple doesn't directly mention RAM quantity, meaning I'll have to wait to independently verify this specification when the device arrives, I reckon that the new mini 7 will ship with 8GB of the stuff -- which would be double the RAM of the outgoing model. On-device AI is notoriously RAM hungry, and we've seen newer tech products up the ante in recent months.

On-device AI is notoriously RAM hungry, and we've seen newer tech products up the ante in recent months.

There are a few additional upgrades to be found in the iPad mini 7th generation. These include support for Wi-Fi 6E, 10Gbps USB-C, a new Smart HDR 4 processing algorithm for the cameras, and support for the Apple Pencil Pro and its various squeeze gestures. By contrast, the iPad mini 7th generation came with Wi-Fi 6, 5Gbps USB-C, Smart HDR 3, and Apple Pencil 2 support.



iPad mini (seventh generation) Apple iPad Mini (2021) Brand Apple Apple Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB Operating System iPadOS 18 iPadOS 18 Ports USB-C (10Gbps) USB-C (5Gbps) Display type 8.3-inch 2266 x 1488 LCD 8.3-inch 2266 x 1488 LCD Colors Space gray, starlight, purple, blue Space grey, pink, purple, starlight Rear Camera 12-megapixel wide 12-megapixel wide Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, optional cellular 5G Wi-fi 6, optional 5G Weight 0.65lbs (293g) Wi-Fi, 0.66lbs (297g) Cellular 0.65lbs (293g) Wi-Fi, 0.66lbs (297g) Cellular SoC Apple A17 Pro A15 Bionic Front Camera 12-megapixel ultra-wide 12-megapixel ultra-wide Dimensions 7.69 x 5.3 x 0.25-inches (195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3mm) 7.69 x 5.3 x 0.25-inches (195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3mm)

Which iPad mini is right for you?

I'd spring for the latest and greatest, unless you can find a great deal on a 6th generation mini

If you simply want the latest-and-greatest iPad in its mini form factor variant, then the iPad mini 7th generation is the way to go. It ships with a base storage configuration of 128GB, which is far more palatable than the outgoing model's measly 64GB of starting storage. Other perks include the newfound ability to spec the device up to 512GB, support for the company's latest Pencil Pro, and a processor that'll be capable of Apple Intelligence features upon arrival.

iPad mini (7th generation)

If, on the other hand, you want to save some money, and you aren't entirely sold on Apple Intelligence, then it's hard to go wrong with the iPad mini 6th generation. I'd recommend springing for the 256GB model, as the 64GB base unit simply isn't satisfactory in this day and age. Just be sure to check across various retailers in addition to Apple's own Certified Refurbished website, to find a listing that's decently well discounted.

iPad Mini (6th generation)

For those looking for an iPad that's able to serve more as a computer or PC replacement device, then you'll want to look elsewhere -- neither of the models are 'Pro' in any sense of the word, despite the upcoming addition of Apple Intelligence. In order to take advantage of Stage Manager -- iPadOS's window management interface -- you'll instead need to purchase either an iPad Air or an iPad Pro.