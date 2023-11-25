Best Buy iPad accessory deals Get yourself the most productive iPad accessory at a large discount for the weekend leading up to Cyber Monday. Save on iPad Magic Keyboard models

This Black Friday was rife with deals on Apple iPad models. If you managed to grab one, congratulations are certainly in order. But no iPad experience is complete without Apple's amazing Apple's Magic Keyboard Folio. It turns the iPad from a useful tablet into a productivity powerhouse that can replace a laptop for many tasks.

Right now, Best Buy offers just about every model of iPad Magic Keyboard Folio at a significant discount, so you can protect your iPad while making it more useful. Best of all, you can do both of these without paying full price, which is something we love around these parts.

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for 10.9-inch iPad $220 $250 Save $30 Apple calls the Magic Keyboard Folio "the perfect iPad companion," and I can't say I disagree with the company's sentiment. If you have an Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch (5th Generation 2022) or Apple iPad 10.9-inch (10th Generation 2022), you definitely want to grab this keyboard while it's on sale. $220 at Best Buy

Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro $260 $300 Save $40 Owners of Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Generation 2022), Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Generation 2021), Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd Generation 2020), Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (1st Generation 2018), Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch (5th Generation 2022), or Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch (4th Generation 2020) will want to snag this keyboard on sale. Between the full keyboard and touchpad, your iPad can do almost anything a laptop can. $260 at Best Buy

Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro $300 $350 Save $50 If you were lucky enough to snag the big 12.9-inch iPad Pro on Black Friday (or you already have one), then you'll want Apple's biggest Magic Keyboard to go with it. This keyboard works with Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation 2018), Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th Generation 2020), Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th Generation 2021), and Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation 2022). $300 at Best Buy

As mentioned, the iPad Magic Keyboard adds a lot of productivity to the already useful tablet. In places where you might typically pull out a laptop, you can now use your iPad, which is generally lighter and easier to move around. We called it a "must-have accessory" in our review of the 10-inch model. "This accessory might be pricey - and pricey is putting it mildly - but it is perfect for enhancing productivity and it's more useful than the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air when it comes to watching content and accessing settings too," reads the review.

But with this deal, some of that priceyness is alleviated, though it's still not cheap by any means. If you've already spent money on an expensive tablet, an accessory that significantly enhances its usefulness is worth buying if you can fit it into your budget.

