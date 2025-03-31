Summary Apple is in the "late testing" phase of the M5 iPad Pro and the M6 iPad Pro is already in development.

The M5 MacBook Pro is expected to debut later this year, but won't feature any significant design changes. However, in 2026, Apple is expected to "overhaul" the design of the MacBook Pro.

Apple's next entry-level iPad, the 12th-generation iPad, is reportedly in the works for a 2026 release. Plus, Apple is developing a new AI-powered coach for its health app for iOS 19.4.

So far this year, Apple has released the iPhone 16e , M3 iPad Air , and the 11th-generation iPad , but the Cupertino-based company is just getting started. It has big plans for the rest of the year and heading into 2026.

The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in the fall, alongside the rumored iPhone 17 Air , Apple's new ultra-slim smartphone. However, besides iPhones, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple has a lot in store for its other popular devices, such as the MacBook Pro and iPad. Here's what Apple reportedly has in the pipeline for 2025 and into the future for its most popular devices, plus a major overhaul planned for its health app.

4 iPad Pro (M5)

A simple refresh

Apple last refreshed the iPad Pro with its M4 chipset in May 2024, and according to Gurman's latest report, the tech giant is in the "late testing" phases for the new M5 iPad Pro, with production expected to begin "in the second half of this year." The iPad Pro is expected to be one of the first devices to be powered by Apple's new M5 chipset.

The iPad Pro's design isn't likely to change this year, either. Last year, Apple overhauled it with an OLED screen and a thinner design, which will carry forward to the M5 model. Apple is reportedly already working on the M6 iPad Pro as well, which will include its brand-new in-house-designed modem. Apple introduced the Apple C1 with the iPhone 16e in February, and it's expected to begin incorporating its new modem on more devices in the coming years.

3 iPad 12

The next entry-level iPad is in the works