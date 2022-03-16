Apple updated the excellent iPad Air in 2022 with an upgraded processor, 5G connectivity, better front-facing camera, and a couple of new colour options. Certainly, all steps in the right direction, but that's was the lot - the design is otherwise the same as the 2020 model.

Since the Air's launch in 2022, we've also seen the introduction of the redesigned iPad (10th generation) that offers a very similar proposition to the iPad Air, alongside iPad Pro models that were also refreshed towards the end of 2022. Is the iPad Air still the iPad to get if you're looking for a true tablet, or just a tick-box exercise to keep things relevant? These are our thoughts on the 5th Gen iPad Air, which remains one of the best tablets available.

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple iPad Air (2022) Editor's Choice $500 $600 Save $100 If you don't need the scale of the iPad Pro, but want more power than the 10th Gen iPad, the 2022 iPad Air's addition of an M1 processor helps future-proof it when it comes to running those ever-increasing power-hungry apps. If you own the 2020 model then there's little upgrade appeal, but for everyone else this is a super iPad. Pros Excellent performance thanks to Apple M1 processor

Improved front-facing camera

2nd Gen Apple Pencil stylus support

Excellent design Cons No Face ID

Storage limited to 256GB (and still no 128GB option)

Rear camera isn't great

Accessories are expensive $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy $599 at Apple

Familiar design

The design is the same as the previous generation iPad Air, but that's no bad thing. The Air sports the same design language as the iPad Pro, albeit smaller in scale, featuring a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a solid bezel surrounding its screen. It's sleek and utilitarian in its approach. Unlike the iPhone or MacBook Air, Apple has yet to introduce a notch on the iPad Air's display. That means the tablet's bezel is thicker - although nothing like the dated-looking 9th Gen iPad - but it's by no means a deal-breaker, as not everyone would want a notch breaking up their image anyway.

For security, the Air uses a Touch ID sensor in the power button rather than Face ID as found in the iPad Pro line-up. The Touch ID button is easy to use: it's simply a case of quickly pressing and holding it to quickly log-in.

Encased in recycled aluminium, the 2022 iPad Air should be robust enough to withstand general wear and tear, although it's worth noting that Apple doesn't provide an official IP rating against water or dust resistance as it does for the iPhone. Don't go chucking it in the bath, then.

That metal case, although giving it extra protection, does mean there's no wireless charging here. That's a shame, as it's a feature we love on the iPhone, and one that we would still love to see for iPad. Instead it's USB-C charging only (not Lightning port).

There were two new colours for 2022: Purple (which replaces the Green of before) and Blue. The blue isn't that exciting as we've seen blue as a colour option before, with the 4th Generation model of the Air offering Sky Blue, while the iPhone 12 Pro was offered in Pacific Blue. A new array of coloured keyboards and cases to match also launched alongside the new colour options however.

As with the previous model, the 2022 iPad Air supports Apple's 2nd Gen Pencil, as well as the more recently announced Apple Pencil (USB-C) which is cheaper though offers a little less functionality. The optional 2nd generation stylus costs £119/$129 and is charged via a magnetic charging spot on the side of the tablet, while the USB-C model costs $79/£79 and it enters sleep mode when it is placed on the edge of the Air. Those who do more typing than drawing can opt for Apple's Magic Keyboard (£279/$299) thanks to the smart connector on the back, though this is of course a very pricey accessory.

Speedy performance

While the design hasn't changed, there are big changes to performance in the iPad Air (2022). The introduction of Apple's M1 chip put this slate on par with the 2021 iPad Pro and even the older MacBook Air in terms of power available. Now, the latest iPad Pro models run on the M2 chipset, as do the latest MacBook Air models, but the M1 is still exceptionally capable. Apps load and run incredibly smoothly, so the Air can handle just about anything that current app developers or you are likely to throw at it. All the apps we tried in our testing - and continue to use daily - whiz along, as you would expect.

The previous 2020 iPad Air could never have been described as slow, though, and that was built upon the iPhone range of processors. So the 2022 approach to bringing it more in line with the older iPad Pro range could be seen as overkill for what, up until now, has been considered very much a consumer, rather than pro, device. Still, that performance boost will be welcomed by casual gamers, but even more likely appeal to those who are editing video and photos or using drawing apps like Procreate.

There's little impact on the battery life in an overly concerning way too. Well, if you're not using 5G anyway, which was one of the other new additions 2022. Switch on the speedier connectivity option and you'll soon see the battery life deplete.

Thankfully the battery capacity here is bigger than an iPhone, but it's still noticeable just how much power 5G needs, especially if you are constantly connected. The system will try its best to only ensure it's using 5G when it can, but it's something to bear in mind - even if you are able to enjoy 5G coverage all of the time.

Apple iPad Air (2022) Brand Apple Storage 64 / 256GB CPU Apple M1 chip Operating System iPadOS 16 Battery Up to 10 hours, USB-C Ports USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) 12MP f/1.8 rear, 12MP f/2.4 front vertical Display type 10.9-inch Liquid Retina, 2360 x 1640 pixels, 264ppi, 500nits Measurements 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm, 461g Colors Blue, Purple, Pink, Starlight, Space Grey

As for the display: it's lovely. Perfect for watching movies, games, or whatever creative endeavour you're working on. The screen comes with Apple's True Tone technology, as well as delivering a wide colour gamut (it's P3 for those interested).

So what about the cameras? The rear camera hasn't changed over the 12-megapixel 2020 model, but the front-facing camera has. The iPad Air (2022) uses a 12-megapixel ultra-wide here, rather than 7-megapixel and, gives it a wide 122-degree field of view. That doesn't sound like a huge step forward, but it's much better for video calls - be it via FaceTime, Zoom, Teams or something else - and it also offers Apple's Center Stage feature.

Whether you like Center Stage is another matter. Apple's camera tech effectively allows you to stay in the centre of the frame, with the software automatically following you as you move, but it can be jarring at times. It's something we're still not completely sold on, but we are slowly getting used to it, especially now it's being run on many Apple devices.

iPadOS 17 software

The 2022 iPad Air launched on iPadOS 15.4 when it first arrived, bringing several useful features and changes. That included Universal Control, allowing you to connect it to a Mac and share content quickly and freely between the two devices. There was also better multitasking, widgets, App Library, changes to Notes, improvements to FaceTime, as well as a Focus feature to allow you to focus on what you are doing at any given time.

The iPad Air (2022) is compatible with the latest iPadOS software however, which is iPadOS 17. This brings even more features to the iPad Air, including some excellent ones like Stage Manager, changes to the Lock Screen and interactive widgets. Health also comes to the iPad for the first time with iPadOS 17 and there are a number of other changes to apps like Messages and Safari. All-in-all, the update adds to the iPad Air's excellent user experience. We've got a iPadOS 17 tips and tricks feature worth checking out for some hidden features, and we've also got an overarching iPad tips and tricks feature that will help you get the most out of your iPad.

Verdict

The iPad Air went from being a great slate to an even greater one, as the 2022 model is even faster in terms of performance and connectivity compared to its predecessor. Now, we know what you're thinking: that's not hugely exciting for those of us who like their new kit to look extra shiny and different - although there is that Purple finish - but all that said, the iPad Air with M1 processor delivers the goods where it needs to. It will certainly appeal to those who have been thinking about upgrading for some time, just not so much to owners of the 2020 Air.

If you don't need the scale of the iPad Pro models, but want something more powerful than the iPad 10th Gen or more exciting than the 9th Gen iPad (that's really little more than a web surfing / show bingeing device), the iPad Air is certainly worth investigating. Not only does it offer accessories compatibility - with the potential to add a 2nd Gen Apple Pencil, Apple Pencil (USB-C) or Magic Keyboard - but the M1 processor approach likely means it'll last you considerably longer than your last iPad when it comes to running those ever-increasing power-hungry apps.