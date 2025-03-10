Summary iOS 19 will reportedly expand current Apple Intelligence features instead of introducing new ones due to delays.

Siri's more personalized AI features have officially been delayed until later this coming year, affecting Apple's upcoming launches.

The launch of Apple's new smart home hub is on hold as it is reliant on Siri's delayed capabilities.

Apple was busy last week, revealing a new MacBook Air , iPad Air , and Mac Studio with updated chipsets. However, those launches were slightly overshadowed by the news that Siri's more personalized AI features have been delayed , which will have big implications on the Cupertino-based company's plans for the upcoming year.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's upcoming release of iOS 19 will focus on expanding Apple Intelligence's current capabilities rather than introducing new ones, as the company deals with many internal delays regarding its AI features. That means this year's WWDC might not be as action-packed, as Apple is still trying to make good on the promises it made last year.

The Vision Pro is expected to be in the spotlight at WWDC though, as Apple is reportedly going to reveal visionOS 3, a "feature-packed release" for its AR/VR headset. However, don't expect the announcement of a new headset. Gurman reports that while a second-generation Vision Pro and a cheaper version are still in the works, neither will be coming this year. Recently, Apple announced that Apple Intelligence was coming to Vision Pro with visionOS 2.4 .

Apple's smart hub faces delays

Another setback for Apple because of Siri

Last year, it was reported that Apple was developing a new smart home hub, essentially its version of a Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo Show. Initially, it was believed that the device would be released in March, but due to delays in Siri's more personalized capabilities, Apple's new smart home hub has been left in limbo as it depends on those contextual awareness features.

Apple is reportedly testing the device internally with a group of employees to gather feedback and improve the hub before its launch. However, it's currently unclear when it will happen. There's a possibility it could be in 2025 if Apple can finalize some of Siri's personalized AI features before the year's end. Still, I wouldn't be surprised if Apple's smart home hub doesn't debut until 2026 now.

It appears that the remainder of 2025 will be a challenging period for Apple, as the Cupertino-based company will be busy preparing its iPhone 17 lineup for the fall, which reportedly includes the new " iPhone 17 Air ," and scrambling to deliver its promised Apple Intelligence features. It seems many of the AI features that Apple marketed for the iPhone 16 series will now actually be ready for the iPhone 17 series . Quite the conundrum if you ask me.