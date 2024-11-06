Key Takeaways iOS 18.2 beta introduces new Apple Intelligence features like ChatGPT integration and Visual Intelligence.

Users will need to join another waitlist to access Genmoji, Image Wand, and Image Playground.

ChatGPT integration allows Siri to answer more detailed questions.

iOS 18.1 only launched recently, debuting Apple Intelligence features, but already all eyes are turning towards Apple's next big release, iOS 18.2 . The update adds additional Apple Intelligence features, like ChatGPT integration and Image Playground.

Now, Apple has released iOS 18.2 in public beta, meaning users can now download and test out the update ahead of its full release, expected in December.

However, in order to test out the new Apple Intelligence features, you'll need to join a waitlist if you haven't done so yet. If you already have access to Apple Intelligence features, you'll immediately be able to test out iOS 18.2's AI writing tools, ChatGPT integration and Visual Intelligence.

Related How to enter the Apple Intelligence waitlist in iOS 18.1 The first wave of Apple Intelligence features are rolling out alongside iOS 18.1 -- here's how to join the waitlist and try them out now.

iOS 18.2 includes new AI image generation features

However, you'll have to join another waitlist

Other new Apple Intelligence features coming with iOS 18.2 are Genmoji, Image Wand, and Image Playground. However, once again, Apple will require you to join another waitlist before you can access them (via MacRumors). Like before, Apple will notify you when your account has access.

Genmoji lets you create AI-generated emoji characters based on the description and phrases you prompt it with. You can also create a Genmoji based on yourself, or friends and family, by choosing a photo from the People album on your iPhone. Image Playground is another AI image generation feature. It lets you create images based on prompts you give it or by providing it with a photo. Image wand turns a quick sketch in your notes app into a more realistic and professional photo.

ChatGPT has arrived on the iPhone

You can test out ChatGPT and Visual Intelligence with the iOS 18.2 beta

Apple / Pocket-lint

As mentioned, one of the highlights of iOS 18.2 is ChatGPT integration , which lets you sub in ChatGPT to help Siri answer more in-depth inquiries. Siri will ask permission before using ChatGPT to answer your question. However, you can turn that off in settings, so Siri just uses it automatically as needed.

Apple is also adding Visual Intelligence with iOS 18.2. This feature is available on iPhone 16 models, and lets you use your camera to find out information instantly about the world around you. You can point it at a store, a restaurant, or an important landmark, and your phone will automatically provide you with reviews, or search for it on Google for you. Visual Intelligence can also read text out loud to you, and detect phone numbers and addresses and add them to your contacts. Gone are the days of manually adding information you got on a business card.

With iOS 18.2, Apple Intelligence also now supports localized English in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, South Africa, and the UK. The feature launched initially in October with just U.S. English support.

iOS 18.2 is an exciting update for the iPhone. If you want to test it out, you'll need to sign up to be a part of Apple's Beta Software Program. Once you've done that, you can download the beta on your device. Remember, though, Apple Intelligence features on the iPhone are only available on the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 lineup. A full list of all compatible Apple Intelligence devices, including iPads and Macs, can be found here.