Apple's latest iPhone software is iOS 17 and it was previewed during the company's Worldwide Developer Conference in June 2023. The final build of the software is expected to be released sometime later this year, likely in September, though there is a public beta of iOS 17 that is available to download now, giving you access to the new features that are coming.

Some of those features include Personalised Contact Posters, a feature called Check In that we are very excited about and NameDrop, among plenty of others. The big question is, though, will your iPhone be able to run the new software's public beta or when it arrives in final form?

Which iPhones support iOS 17?

Apple will support the majority of iPhones with iOS 17, though a couple of devices have lost support compared to iOS 16, which is typically the case year-to-year. If you have an iPhone released since 2018, you're good.

The full list of the compatible iPhones is as follows:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2022)

You may notice that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X aren't on the list above and therefore they do not support iOS 17. These devices were all announced together in 2017 so they have had five years of software updates and therefore it may not come as a huge surprise they have found themselves on the chopping block this year.

Don't know what iPhone you have?

If you aren't sure what iPhone you have - don't worry you aren't on your own. It's difficult to tell between some of the models. We have a feature that can help though so head to our what iPhone do I have feature to help you out.

Will you get all the new iOS 17 features?

Sadly not, no. There are some features that will require an iPhone 12 or newer, while others will require an iPhone 12 Pro model, iPhone 13 Pro model or iPhone 14 Pro model. You will get the majority of features, however, so it will only be the odd feature you won't be able to make use of if you have an older device.

When is iOS 17 available?

Apple released the public beta of iOS 17 on 12 July. For now, it is not known when the final build of iOS 17 will be released, but it is likely to be sometime in September when the next iPhone models are announced - expected to be the iPhone 15 models and iPhone 15 Pro models. What the exact date will be is unclear for now, though iOS 16 was released just under a week after the iPhone 14 models were announced. The iPhone 15 models have yet to have any rumours specifying when they might be announced, though we would be betting on either the first week of September or the second week so we are hoping to see iOS 17 in its final build by mid-September.