We're a few months removed from Apple announcing iOS 17 and watchOS 10 and all the new goodies that come along with the updates. The updates have officially been released for iPhone and Apple Watch users with new-enough devices. This is everything you need to know to download and install the new versions on your compatible iPhone and Apple Watch.

There's a lot to be excited about with new versions, so you'll want to download them as quickly as possible to get in there and start exploring the fun new features immediately.

How to download and install iOS 17

The most crucial step to getting iOS 17 is ensuring you have a compatible phone. You'll need an iPhone XR or newer. Both iPhone SE models are also eligible for the update. If you have an iPhone 9 or any other device, you must sit this update out and stick with your current iOS version. For more on the requirements to run iOS 17, check out our full rundown of everything you need to have if you want to enjoy the new mobile OS version.

If you've made it through the first step, here's what you need to do to get iOS 17 on your smartphone:

Open Settings Tap on General Tap on Software Update Download and Install Wait for the phone to restart

That's all there is to it. Follow those steps, and you'll have the newest iOS version ready. And if you're unsure whether iOS 17 is necessary, here are all the new features coming to your iPhone. Read it over, and see which new features excite you most. It's also worth noting that updating is always recommended to get the latest security fixes and improvements to keep your phone safe.

How to download and install watchOS 10

The requirements for getting watchOS 10 are the same as the previous software version, which means you'll need an Apple Watch Series 4 or newer device. Check our full guide on watchOS 10's system requirements to ensure you're ready to go.

As long as you have a new enough Apple Watch, here's what you'll need to do to download watchOS 10 to your Apple Watch so you can take advantage of the latest features and goodies:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone Tap on General in the My Watch tab Tap on Software Update Download and Install Wait for the watch to restart

A lot of new features are coming to Apple Watch thanks to watchOS 10. Nothing is reinventing the smartwatch wheel, but some fun interface changes, new watch faces, cycling improvements, and other cool features make updating worthwhile. Plus, who doesn't love digging in and checking out some new software?

For both the Apple Watch and iPhone, you'll want to ensure your devices are connected to a charger and Wi-Fi when you are downloading and installing the updates. We also recommend backing up your iPhone before performing any major software updates just in case something goes wrong (it's unlikely, as Apple's update process is very refined, but better safe than sorry).

If you're reading this and don't have an Apple Watch or iPhone, our iPhone 15 hands-on might help you decide whether it's the right phone to fit your lifestyle.