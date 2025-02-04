This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Summary Apple Invites allows users to create custom event invitations and manage RSVPs, shared photo albums, and playlists.

The features are only available to iCloud+ subscribers.

Apple Invites is available for download on the App Store and you can access it on iCloud's website.

After weeks of rumors , Apple has officially announced its new event management app: Apple Invites.

Apple Invites allows users to create custom invitations to send to friends and family for events such as weddings, birthday parties, office meetings, and more. The new app also allows users to manage RSVPs for any event and create a shared photo album and Apple Music playlist for it. These features are only available to iCloud+ subscribers, but anyone can accept an RSVP, regardless of whether they have an Apple device or account.

Apple Invites is available for download on the App Store now, and users can access it through the web on iCloud's website.

"With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together," Apple said in a press release. "Apple Invites brings together capabilities our users already know and love across iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, making it easy to plan special events."

More to come...