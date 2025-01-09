Summary Apple may be developing a new "Apple Invites" event-planning app.

The app could be an alternative to the Calendar app.

Third-party apps like Partiful already excel in event planning.

Apple seems to have taken notice of popular event-planning apps like Partiful and could be working on its own first-party events app.

According to 9to5Mac, references to Apple's "Invites" app have been found in iOS 18.3's beta 2 code. The app is reportedly being designed to help users plan in-person and online events. The app could be integrated with iCloud and have a web-based version that people can access on iCloud.com.

A new alternative to the Calendar app

However, third-party apps already do event-planning well

While the Calendar app can already send out invites for gatherings, the Invites app could serve as a way to create a dedicated page for your event that shares information in a more visually appealing way. The app could be helpful for keeping track of RSVPs and be used for many types of gatherings, such as weddings, birthday parties, anniversaries and more.

Third-party apps that do this already exist, like Partiful, which is available on Android and iOS. The app lets you create a page for your event, and you can use it to manage everything all in one spot rather than awkwardly trying to convey a bunch of details through a group chat or email. The app won Google Play's Best App of 2024 award and was a finalist in the 2024 App Store awards.

9to5Mac reports that Apple is using a new daemon (framework) called GroupKit for the app, a database for managing groups of people. However, it's unclear whether Invites will have its own standalone app or ever be released at all. Apple hasn't officially announced anything and didn't mention it at WWDC 2024 when it announced iOS 18.