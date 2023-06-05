Apple has unveiled its latest MacBook, and this one takes the MacBook Air lineup to new territory, bringing a 15-inch display to its ultrabook product family for the first time.

The big story in this new MacBook Air is - of course - the new display. It's a 15.3-inch Retina display that spreads across the entire available surface area with slim 5mm bezels around the edges to ensure you get an immersive view. What's more, it can reach up to 500 nits brightness and supports up to 1 billion colours. It's really sharp too.

Despite this larger display, the new MacBook Air has that ultra-thin profile you've come to expect from this laptop range. In fact, In fact, Apple calls it the "world's thinnest 15-inch laptop".

A lot of its other features are shared by the latest 13-inch MacBook Air, and that includes the 1080p HD FaceTime camera and the three-mic array to ensure your video calls are clear in both audio and visuals. It also comes with a six speakers system that's compatible with the Spatial Audio feature built into Apple Music.

Apple

It's powered by the Apple M2 silicon processor, delivering that same speedy, responsive performance that other Apple Silicon products can deliver. It's made up of an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and is built into a completely fanless design, meaning performance without any fan noise to distract you.

ou also get the same really impressive battery life. Apple claims up to 18 hours of use from a full charge, making it a device you can comfortably use all day without needing to top it up again.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air will be available in four colours, including Midnight, Starlight, Silver and Space Gray and - of course - they all come with their own colour-matched MagSafe charging cable. Just like the 13-inch model, you also get two USB-C Thunderbolt ports and the proprietary MagSafe port for charging.

Those Thunderbolt ports can handle display-out up to 6K monitors, ensuring even the highest resolution consumer monitors can be used from this ultra-slim machined.

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air will be able to buy from next week with prices starting from $1299, and storage options available in tiers up to 2TB and up to 24GB RAM. Maxing them both out will, understandably the more you add the more the MacBook will cost you. In the UK it'll be available with prices starting at £1399.

You can order the new laptop today, with shipping and general availability scheduled for 13 June.