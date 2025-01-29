Summary AI upscaling like DLSS could improve picture quality, aiming to make 720p/1080p content look better on 4K screens. (116)

The potential integration of Apple Intelligence in Apple TV 4K could enhance smart home functionality and offer improved Siri recommendations. (135)

Apple Intelligence's demanding specs would require better hardware, leading to faster performance and longer device lifespan. (137)

One of Apple's newest features is Apple Intelligence, but it's not available on all of the company's products yet. The Apple TV 4K is a notable piece of hardware that doesn't have access to the new software, but I think it's only a matter of time before it happens.

The ship might've already sailed on the current generation Apple TV 4K thanks to hardware limitations, but I think Apple Intelligence would be a perfect fit on the fourth-gen device. While having AI incorporated into your Apple TV 4K might not seem like something that'd add a lot of value, I can think of a few ways it'd add a cherry on top of the next purchase. At the very least, it can be a carrot on a stick for people still holding off on an upgrade.

Apple TV 4K (2022) Brand Apple Bluetooth codecs 5.0 Wi-Fi 6 Ethernet Gigabit (128GB model only) Storage and RAM 64GB, 128GB $130 at Best Buy $130 at Apple

1 Better picture quality

AI upscaling could be big

If you're a PC gamer, you might be familiar with Nvidia's DLSS technology that uses AI to give your game a performance boost. It feels like magic, but it's a way to take lesser hardware and push it to its limits. This type of functionality exists with some Blu-ray players and TVs, so it wouldn't be shocking to see an upscaler that helps your 720p or 1080p content look better on a 4K screen.

Upscaling won't look as good as a native resolution, but for a lot of people it'd be close enough. A lot of TVs have a form of upscaling already, but if the Apple TV 4K's could do it better, then it'd be a win for everyone. If AI is available for the next generation product, an upscaler such as this is high on my wishlist.

Related How I replaced the Apple TV remote with my Apple Watch Your Apple Watch can now do everything your Apple TV Remote can do.

2 Improved smart home functionality

Get plugged in

Admittedly, Apple feels behind in its smart home functionality, especially when compared to Amazon and Google. The fourth-gen Apple TV 4K, provided it has Apple Intelligence, could bring a better sense of smart home functionality by connecting my TV to a hub like that. It'd be nice to be able to set a timer or tweak my thermostat via my Apple TV remote.

The Apple TV 4K doesn't have any HomeKit functionality, so Apple would have to add that to a future model. To me, it seems like a no-brainer, but there must be a reason it hasn't been done yet. I don't know if it's on the cards, but I fully believe it'd go a long way toward making the next Apple TV 4K a must-buy instead of something with small upgrades.

Related This Apple TV 4K feature will instantly enhance your TV's dialogue Use this underrated feature on your Apple TV 4K to clearly hear your favorite movies and shows.

3 A better Siri for better recommendations

Sometimes the simple answer is the best answer

Apple Intelligence brought an improved Siri into the mix, and it's easy to think of ways it can be implemented into a new Apple TV 4K. The obvious example is for show or movie recommendations. With so many streaming services available, it's hard to keep track of everything. If you could ask the better Siri for a recommendation based on something you liked, it would cut back on time you'd spend scrolling for the next thing to watch.

Some people enjoy browsing through the different streaming services, but if you are subscribed to all of them, that's a lot of time that could be better spent watching something else. For me, this seems like an obvious benefit of having Apple Intelligence on the Apple TV 4K.

Related 11 time-saving Apple TV tricks From secret menus to easy scroll options, movie night with an Apple TV just got even better.

4 Apple Intelligence means better specs

Everybody benefits

Even if you don't envision yourself using the features Apple Intelligence brings to the table, there's still a big benefit in having the software on the next-gen hardware. Apple Intelligence is demanding, and that means the next Apple TV will have to have the specs to run it. Only a select number of iPhones, iPads, and Macs can support it, and you won't be surprised to see they are the modern releases.

Better hardware means a lot of things outside of AI. Your device as a whole will be faster, you could get better performance out of Apple Arcade, and you have a streamer you won't have to think about upgrading for several more years. It's a win-win scenario even if you don't plan on using Apple Intelligence.

5 A new Apple TV 4K is just a rumor

I still have faith

Apple / Vecislavas Popa / Pexels / Pocket-lint

Apple hasn't officially announced a new Apple TV 4K, but considering it's been four years as of 2025 since we last saw one, we're overdue. You might've been wondering what the point of a new model would be, but now there's a clear reason to come out with one with the introduction of Apple Intelligence.

We're very early into the year, so it might be a long wait before Apple officially announces anything. Considering how many years we've already had to wait, a few more months isn't too bad in the grand scheme of things.