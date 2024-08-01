Key Takeaways Apple released iOS 18.1 developer beta, which unlocks brand-new Apple Intelligence features for users within the U.S.

Some features, including major enhancements to Siri, are delayed until 2025.

Early feedback on Apple's AI additions are positive, with users praising the new system animations in particular.

Apple's foray into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) has officially kicked off with the recent release of the iOS 18.1 developer beta, which brings with it what the company refers to as Apple Intelligence.

Not everything Apple teased at its WWDC 2024 conference is live in beta quite yet, with some Apple Intelligence features confirmed to be delayed into 2025.

Even still, as long as your region is set to the United States, and assuming you have Apple hardware that's compatible, you can test out the new AI features for yourself via the new beta release.

Early impressions of Apple Intelligence are hitting the internet

Users seem to be impressed with what's on offer so far

Apple

Naturally, it didn't take long for the internet to explode with impressions, hot takes, and hands-on commentary relating to Apple Intelligence.

Many users are singing the praises of Apple's new AI-related system animations in particular.

Over at The Verge, which took a brief first look at the various bits of Apple Intelligence sprinkled throughout iOS 18.1 developer beta, early impressions were also positive. On the big AI Siri revitalization being delayed into the future, the publication had this to say: "...the rest of the Apple Intelligence feature set previewed in this update feels like a party waiting for the guest of honor."

Jumping aboard the iOS 18 AI excitement train, Apple CEO Tim Cook himself took the opportunity to capitalize on the hype by posting on X.

When will iOS 18 get a full release?

Going off of previous release cycles, we can expect Apple to seed a stable build of iOS 18 to the public sometime in September. Of course, we'll have to wait until next year for the full Apple Intelligence feature set to roll out, which is a bummer.

In the meantime, iOS 18 is shaping up to be a solid update to the fairly mature iOS operating system. Updates to iMessage, support for RCS, and a more customizable control center and home screen should all hit an iDevice near you in fairly short order.