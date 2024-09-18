Key Takeaways Apple Intelligence will get German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, and Vietnamese localizations in 2025.

It's also going to be localized in many versions of English.

Apple is still trying to work around regulatory issues keeping it from coming to China and the EU.

Sometime in 2025, Apple Intelligence will be available in German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, and Vietnamese, as well as localized English for India and Singapore, according to Engadget. The news comes on top of previously confirmed support for Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish in the same timeframe. An updated support document also suggests that Apple expects to lift its current restrictions on using Apple Intelligence in China and the European Union.

"Once Apple Intelligence is available in the EU or China mainland, previously purchased iPhone models that support Apple Intelligence will be able to activate and use it in that region," the page says. The company is still hashing out concerns with regulators, including the EU's Digital Markets Act.

Related iOS 18 has arrived and it feels seriously underbaked There's more to come from iOS 18, but right now it feels distinctly un-Apple.

Apple Intelligence has yet to launch anywhere -- even in the US, which will only get it in English alongside iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1 updates in October. That's proven controversial, since it means that the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro will go without it when they ship on Friday. Apple has positioned the products as "built for" Apple Intelligence, mainly meaning its new A18 processors and more RAM. The tech will of course work on some older devices, although the oldest iPhones supported are last year's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

The first non-US countries to get localized Apple Intelligence will be Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK, starting in December. They'll still be limited to English, despite sizable minorities speaking languages like French and Hindi. People in those countries (and some other regions) may be able to get around the wait by setting their devices to US English.

Why is Apple Intelligence such a big deal for users and the company?

The future is here -- at last

Apple

Aside from it being a major promised feature, it's a suite of generative AI tools that could radically reshape how people use Apple products. The iOS 18.1 incarnation will introduce things like Writing Tools, notification summaries, object removal in photos, and natural-language search for the Photos app. It should also make a few long-awaited improvements to Siri, such as better reliability and a more natural voice.

Apple is racing to catch up with rivals Google and Samsung.

Some features will have to wait even longer, such as ChatGPT integration, and greater contextual awareness for Siri, including a wide range of in-app commands. Apple uses the example of asking Siri to make a photo "pop" in Photos, then drop it into a specific note in the Notes app.

The company is racing to catch up with rivals Google and Samsung, which have a headstart in baking generative AI into their respective versions of Android. People have often criticized Apple for sidelining AI tech -- Siri in particular went from being a pioneering voice assistant to something widely regarded as inferior to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, never mind the likes of Google Gemini.