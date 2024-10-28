Key Takeaways Apple Intelligence, the company's in-house suite of artificial intelligence tools, is now available in stable form.

iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1 Sequoia are available via an over-the-air update, and bring Apple Intelligence to compatible products.

More Apple Intelligence features are expected to roll out in the coming months, with only a small selection available in this first wave.

Apple has officially launched its first set of AI-powered tools and features, known as Apple Intelligence , in the form of iOS 18.1 , iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1 Sequoia . The over-the-air (OTA) update is now available and can be downloaded on compatible iPhones, iPads, and Macs, respectively.

“Apple Intelligence builds on years of innovation in AI and machine learning to put Apple’s generative models at the core of our devices, giving our users a personal intelligence system that is easy to use -- all while protecting their privacy," said Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a recent press release.

The most noteworthy inclusion in this first batch of Apple Intelligence is Writing Tools, which uses generative AI to proofread, summarize, and rewrite text, similar to Grammarly. The toolset is available system-wide across all apps and services with a text field.

The Photos app brings a new Clean Up tool, which is similar to Google's Magic Eraser in that it removes unwanted elements from photos you've taken. There's also improved natural language search and enhanced movie creation tools within the app.

Other improvements relate to the handling of notifications, including summaries, the Reduce Interruptions focus mode, Intelligent Breakthrough and Silencing settings, and Priority Messages.

Siri has also received some love in this update, with the digital assistant offering a brand-new interface design, improved natural language understanding, and the ability to type to Siri instead of speaking aloud to it. The latter feature can be accessed by double-tapping on the bottom section of the screen, where the home gesture bar is located.

There's much more in store for Apple Intelligence

iOS 18.2 is already being beta tested, with a launch expected in December

Apple / Pocket-lint

While the AI tools included in Apple's iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1 Sequoia updates are useful, the company has plenty more in store regarding features under the broader Apple Intelligence banner. Both emoji and photo generation functions are currently being tested within iOS 18.2 beta 1, in the form of Genmoji and Image Playground.

System-level ChatGPT integration is on the way, allowing Siri to tap into more advanced search queries. For iPhone 16 models, the Google Lens-style Visual Intelligence camera search will also become available in stable form.

While we don't have confirmation of an exact timeline, rumors indicate that the rollout of Apple Intelligence will continue at a slow and steady pace, with some features perhaps not appearing until the spring of next year.