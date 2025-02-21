Summary The upcoming visionOS 2.4 software update will finally bring Apple Intelligence to the Vision Pro headset.

visionOS 2.4 is available in testing for developers, with a stable release slated for sometime in April.

Apple's various AI-based tools are a welcome addition to the Vision Pro, but I don't expect them to light the world on fire.

After significant anticipation, Apple has finally confirmed that its suite of AI-based features -- collectively referred to as Apple Intelligence -- will land on the Vision Pro headset in April's visionOS 2.4 software update.

"visionOS 2.4 advances spatial computing with a powerful set of Apple Intelligence features -- including Writing Tools, Image Playground, and Genmoji — and introduces Spatial Gallery, the Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone, and more," says Apple in a press release.

Much of the Apple Intelligence feature set for Vision Pro parallels that of the iPhone, the iPad, and the Mac. Known quantities including generative Writing Tools , Image Playground and Genmoji support, Smart Reply, Create a Memory Movie, and natural language search make up the bulk of the update.

Exclusive to the Vision Pro form factor is an all-new AI feature: Spatial Gallery. Serving as a dedicated application, the tool curates spatial photos, videos, and panorama shots from a variety of sources. This includes behind-the-scenes imagery from Apple Originals programming, the works of professional photographers, and more.

visionOS 2.4 also appears to be delivering some quality-of-life improvements for the Vision Pro at large, too. Enhancements to the Guest User mode are set to improve discovery of the feature, and a dedicated Apple Vision Pro app for the iPhone will make managing apps, spatial content, and other functions a bit less cumbersome.

According to the company, this first wave of Apple Intelligence features within visionOS 2.4 will arrive in beta form, and you'll need to have your headset and Siri language set to US English to test them out. Additional AI tools and expanded support for more languages down the road are both also confirmed.

When visionOS 2.4 launches in April, the new Spatial Gallery feature will specifically be available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, the U.A.E., the UK, and the US. The new Vision Pro iPhone app, meanwhile, will be available whenever iOS 18.4 hits the public.

Vision Pro The Vision Pro is Apple's first-generation wearable or 'spatial computing' headset, powered by the M2 processor and the dedicated visionOS operating system. Brand Apple Resolution (per eye) 3660 x 3200 per eye Display Type Micro-OLED Storage 1TB / 2TB / 4TB Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Battery Life 2-2.5 hours (estimated) Tracking Technology LEDs and infrared cameras Audio Two speakers with spatial audio Weight 22.9 ounces (650 grams) Refresh rate 90Hz Processor Apple M2 + Apple R1 RAM 16GB unified memory Expand $3500 at Apple

I'm not convinced that Apple Intelligence will light the Vision Pro's world on fire

Apple's AI features are nice to have, but they don't fundamentally change the game