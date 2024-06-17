Key Takeaways Key features of Apple Intelligence won't be fully available until 2025.

Early iOS 18 will include some features like Siri improvements and voice transcription.

More powerful Siri features such as app interactions are likely to be delayed until 2025.

When Apple announced its new Apple Intelligence AI features at WWDC 24, there was bad news for owners of every iPhone except the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. That's because these are the only current iPhones that are capable of running the new AI features. However, even if you own one of these flagship iPhones, or are planning to buy an iPhone 16 in September, you may still have quite a wait before you can try out some of the key features of Apple Intelligence.

As reported by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple's roadmap for the release of these features extends beyond the fall and into 2025, meaning some features won't be available until next year.

Which Apple Intelligence features will launch in 2024?

Some features will be available when iOS 18 launches

Apple

The good news is that you won't need to wait until next year for every single Apple Intelligence feature. Some features will be available when iOS 18 launches in September or will be rolled out in the following months. The more conversational abilities of Siri and her ability to understand your intent even when you stumble over your words should all be part of iOS 18 when it launches.

The current developer beta already includes the ability to transcribe voice recordings and voicemail, as well as calculate math equations automatically. It's likely that other features to be available in 2024 include the ability to prioritize your notifications and summarize your messages. Summarization will also extend to webpages, notes, email, and voice memos.

Writing tools that allow you to proofread your text, use generative AI to rewrite text in a different style or tone, or generate a list of key points are likely to be available in 2024. Image generation tools, including the ability to generate your own emoji, are also expected to make it to early versions of iOS 18.

Which Apple Intelligence features will be delayed until 2025?

The full power of Siri may not be unleashed for a while

Apple

Although many features will be available in 2024, employees involved in the development of Apple Intelligence have indicated to Mark Gurman that some of the features won't be available until 2025. One of the biggest areas that will be missing features at launch is Siri.

Siri's ability to locate things on your iPhone based on context is unlikely to arrive until next year. This feature gives you the ability to ask things like "what time is Mom's flight landing?" and Siri will figure out what you mean and who you're talking about based on your messages and emails. This is powered by semantic indexing, which probably won't be rolled out until 2025.

Siri's ability to take control of your iPhone and apps is also something that we're going to have to wait for. The ability to ask Siri to search for a photo, edit it, and then send it to a contact is something that will be really useful but won't be part of iOS 18 until 2025. On-screen awareness, where you can ask Siri about information that's currently displayed on your screen, is also likely to be delayed.

Some other features, including the ability for the Mail app to group your emails into categories, and the Swift Assist feature that can help when writing code are not expected until next year, either.