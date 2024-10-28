Key Takeaways Apple has introduced a new USB-C Magic Mouse alongside M4 iMac.

The Magic Mouse still features the charging port on the bottom despite customer frustration.

The Minimalist Magic Mouse design continues to disappoint with baffling port placement.

When a new Magic Mouse is announced, Apple users always hope that the Cupertino, California-based company will move the location of the charging port. For nearly a decade, the port has been nestling on the bottom of the mouse, underneath the sensor and the Apple Logo, a wildly inconvenient place for a wireless mouse that you might need to, you know, actually use while it's charging.

Customers held their breath for such a change as Apple revealed a new USB-C Magic Mouse to go alongside the recently announced M4 iMac. The refreshed accessory is available for $99. However, aside from the USB-C connectivity, the Magic Mouse operates exactly the same as its predecessor. For better or worse, there aren't any new functional tools or changes.

Unfortunately, this means that, despite vocal requests from pretty much every Mac user ever, the latest Magic Mouse frustratingly maintains the tradition of having its charging port on the bottom.

Magic Mouse (USB-C) Weight 3.49oz Wireless? Yes Dimensions 4.47 inches Battery Rechargable Connectivity USB-C $99 at Apple (US)

Customer pleas continue to call on deaf ears

Another Magic Mouse, another moment of disappointment for those hoping for change

The Apple Magic Mouse is brilliantly designed. It's sleek and minimal with a timeless design that hasn't changed all that much over the years. With the Multi-Touch surface, users can use simple gestures like a swipe to flip through web pages and documents. However, for as much as the Magic Mouse right, the placement of the charging port is baffling.

To maintain that minimalist and clean design, Apple continues to place the charging port on the bottom. Hiding it from sight, users have to turn the mouse onto its side, plug in a USB-C charger and let it rest. There's virtually no way to charge the Magic Mouse and use it at the same time. This has caused customers to take to online forums and make their case as to why Apple should change this design philosophy. Unfortunately, it will likely be several years until we have another opportunity for Apple to make this long-requested change.

Other accessories join the Magic Mouse refresh

Apple has also brought USB-C connectivity to the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad

Apple revealed other new Magic accessories besides the Magic Mouse, including an updated Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad. The sticker-selling feature of each of them is that they're all powered via USB-C connectivity. Finally, those Lightning cables can be put away.

All three new products are available for purchase now. Each is available in white and black.