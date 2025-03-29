Summary The iMac is increasingly irrelevant to Apple's bottom line, even within the Mac segment.

Consumers have migrated to laptops like the MacBook Air, and to a lesser degree, headless desktops like the Mac mini.

Unless there's an overhaul, the iMac could be in a terminal decline.

Apple updated the iMac with its M4 chip a few months ago, but you'd be forgiven for missing that, or at least forgetting it. The tech industry is a busy place, and later Apple news has made more of a splash, including the iPhone 16e and the updated MacBook Air . Much to the company's chagrin, the further delay of Apple Intelligence features is another example. We won't see Siri's deeper app integration and contextual awareness until sometime later this year.

How did new iMacs generate so little impact, given the product's historical importance to Apple? The truth, I think, is that iMacs have become an increasingly niche product -- both because of Apple's own marginalization and because of general industry trends. It's difficult to justify buying one in 2025, and the product could be on its last legs.

The intentional shift away from the iMac

Nothing personal, strictly business

Tom Coates / Wikimedia

Anyone old enough to remember the original gumdrop iMac from 1998 knows how big a deal it was. While Windows PCs continued to dominate computers -- and still do -- the iMac almost single-handedly saved Apple from irrelevance. It was a stylish, all-in-one system that made it easy to get online, and was such a hit that it became a fixture of pop culture, no doubt helped by Apple's own product placement in movies and TV shows. It was also notable for jettisoning legacy drives and ports in favor of CD-ROM and USB -- putting Apple's later refusal to drop Lightning in favor of USB-C in stark contrast, but I digress.

Ultimately, the iMac may really have been sidelined by other budget Macs, most notably the MacBook Air.

Versions of the iMac continued to be important for a while. The product was gradually overshadowed, though, first by the iPod in 2001, then the iPhone in 2007. It became incidental to Apple's success -- a product it could easily ignore, given that customers didn't need ties to the Mac ecosystem to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Ultimately, though, the iMac may really have been sidelined by other budget Macs, most notably the MacBook Air. The Air wasn't much of a budget product at first -- in 2008, it cost $1,799 -- but by 2010, you could get one for $999, giving people an affordable all-in-one Mac that was also portable. It's now essentially the default Mac for people who don't need an assortment of ports or high-end graphics performance.

Simultaneously, Apple also seems to have increased emphasis on the Mac mini, particularly after the switch to Apple Silicon in 2020. Indeed, the October 2024 overhaul of the Mini (including M4 chips) was arguably given more fanfare than the iMac, despite buyers still needing to shop for their own monitors or connect to a TV.

The trend away from all-in-one desktops

We're in the portable era